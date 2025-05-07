Columbus Jazz Orchestra Unveils Summer Series at the Hinson Amphitheater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Columbus Jazz Orchestra alongside Bandleader Byron Stripling are bringing the sounds of summer to the Hinson Amphitheater in New Albany for a three-concert series on June 7, July 5, and Aug. 23. The summer series will feature high-energy music, unforgettable experiences, and tunes under the stars.

“There is no better way to spend summer nights than listening to jazz outside amongst Mother Nature and loved ones,” said Katy Coy, CJO’s CEO. “This concert series is the definition of pure summer fun and extraordinary talent.”

JUNE 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. | Best of Broadway

Summer swings in with the very best of Broadway and the Signature Sound of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. Attendees will get to hear the Broadway showstoppers and ballads made famous by Ella, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and more.

JULY 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. | Red White & Blues

The July program will feature Americana favorites and patriotic tunes that make up the musical tapestry of the USA. JAG’s own Zach Compston is the special guest band leader for the Fourth of July concert celebration.

AUGUST 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. | Big Band Dance Party

The sounds of the big band era will electrify the night to wrap up the summer series. Attendees are encouraged to dance the night away with friends and refreshments. This performance will be all about music, movement, and, of course, celebration.

Comments