Cinema Columbus Film Festival to Screen STOP MAKING SENSE at Southern Theatre

Cinema Columbus Film Festival will present a screening of the 1984 concert/documentary STOP MAKING SENSE: A Film by Jonathan Demme and Talking Heads, with a special guest appearance by Jerry Harrison, at 7 pm Sunday, May 4 at the Southern Theatre.



The screening will be the Closing Night of this year’s festival, which will be held April 30 through May 4.



Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics as the greatest concert film of all time. Starring band members David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison and Tina Weymouth (along with their incredible touring musicians), the live performance was shot at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater and features Talking Heads’ most memorable songs.



The live event will feature a public screening of the re-release and hosted by Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads, who will deliver introductory remarks, post screening comments and audience Q&A.



“We’re excited to kick off our festival season by first announcing our Closing Night event. Cinema Columbus remains an independent film festival, but through our home at CAPA, we’re able to present what many hail as the greatest music documentary ever made. And with Jerry Harrison in attendance, Stop Making Sense is the perfect finale for our upcoming festival,” said Cinema Columbus Film Festival Director Brett Reiter.



The full schedule for the 2025 Cinema Columbus Film Festival will be announced in March. The festival will present more than 20 screenings involving approximately 50 feature and short films at seven locations, including the Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center, Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse, Grandview Theater & Drafthouse, McConnell Arts Center, the Wexner Center for the Arts, and the Southern Theatre.



The 2025 Cinema Columbus Film Festival is presented through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council, Ohio Goes to the Movies, and Film Columbus.