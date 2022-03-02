CMA's 30th Annual Stark County High School Art Exhibition Opens This Month

The Canton Museum of Art (CMA) -- supported by Cleveland Institute of Art, Cleveland State University, Malone University, The University of Akron's Myers School of Art, Otterbein University and Walsh University -- presents the 30th Annual Stark County High School Art Exhibition, on view March 22 through April 3rd, 2022, in the Museum's lower galleries. Museum admission to this exhibition, as well as POP!: A Celebration of Pop Art will be FREE to everyone. Masks will be required for all guests visiting the Museum.



The Stark County High School Art Exhibition is an excellent platform for aspiring, teenage artists to have their work exhibited in a museum setting. All pieces presented are original works created as part of each participating school's curriculum and chosen by the school's art instructor. Works are judged on both originality and technical ability.



Approximately 100-150 entries will be on display from Alliance City Schools, Canton City Schools, Canton Local Schools, Carrollton Exempted Village School District, Central Catholic High School, Fairless Local Schools, Jackson Local Schools, Louisville City Schools, Minerva Local Schools, North Canton City Schools, Northwest Local Schools, Osnaburg Local Schools, Perry Local Schools, Plain Local Schools, R.G.Drage, Sandy Valley Local Schools and Tuslaw Local School District.



An in-person open house plus awards ceremony will be held at CMA on First Friday, April 1st, 2022 from 5:00PM-8:00PM with the awards portion starting at 6:00PM. Awards include First, Second and Third Place winners each receiving a financial award to be used for College enrollment fees. $2,000 for First Place, $1,500 for Second Place and $1,000 for Third Place. Honorable mention awards will also be presented to 10 students, with each winner receiving a scholarship for classes with the CMA's School of Art.