Box Office Now Open For SHADOW OF THE RUN CHAPTER 1: WANDERLUST

Shadow of the Run Chapter 1: WanderLust requires timed admission, and begins every 20 minutes starting at 6:00 pm with last admission at 10:00 pm. Each time slot is limited to 14 audience members.

Performances will be located in several locations near the Bedford Historical Society, 30 S. Park RD, Bedford, OH 44146

No tickets will be available at the door, and must be purchased online at least 12 hours prior to the performance.

Prosperity. Joy. Ambition. Regret. In a time where family was one's true north, with the Great Depression looming, a wave of discontent rushed over the city. Ambition can lead to desperation; regret can lead to death. A young girl is ready to leave home for the big city, despite strangling words of caution from a family that can't, or won't understand her.



With a chance to find a brighter path...she finds him instead - the origin of a heartbreaking legacy that will stain the city of Cleveland for years to come. Why Immersive Audiences today are choosing personal experiences over the purchase of physical objects. Immersive theatre dives into this mindset - a guest can attend multiple performances and have a completely different experience based on the choices they make throughout the evening. Combining elements from theatre, night clubs, and personal exploration into one evening of fully engaging entertainment, audiences will want to gather afterwards to share their experience and make plans for their next trip.

Guests are advised to wear comfortable clothing, and non-slip shoes that are comfortable for walking and climbing stairs. Parts of the performance will be outdoors. Delays or cancellations due to inclement weather will be rescheduled to the best of our ability.

Due to the nature and locations of the event, it is not ADA Accessible. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact shadowoftherun@gmail.com.

Shadow of the Run was conceived in December 2015 by Beth McGee and Adam Kern. In January 2016 the project was awarded a $1,000 grant as an audience favorite from Notre Dame College's SEAChange Program, prior to appearing in the Cleveland Leadership Center's Accelerate Competition in February of the same year. With initial support from Joe and Anthony Russo, the team continued development to find the right opportunity to bring Immersive to the city of Cleveland. As implied in the title Chapter 1: WanderLust is the first part of a larger production, aimed for a 2020 opening. Investors and sponsors can reach Adam Kern at shadowoftherun@gmail.com. There will also be a Kickstarter campaign leading up to the 2019 performance.



Shadow of the Run LLC will present ongoing original immersive works, like New York's Sleep No More which has been running continuously since 2009 in Hell's Kitchen. After WanderLust and the rest of the Shadow series, the company has three other projects they plan on premiering in Cleveland, in hopes of making the city the Immersive capital of the Midwest.





