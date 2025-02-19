BOBBY AND THE CHIMPS World Premiere to be Presented at Abbey Theater Of Dublin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Abbey Theater of Dublin and Original Productions Theatre will co-present the world premiere of "Bobby and the Chimps" by West End-produced English playwright James Phillips. Performances take place April 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, & 12 at 7 p.m.; April 6 & 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the production are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and are available now.

The race for school board in the small town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, gets heated when two ideologies collide in this Professional Premiere. Katie Westman believes that creationism should be taught in the classroom. Bobby Young believes the theory of evolution should be taught in schools. While both are passionate about their positions, Bobby must explore his own beliefs, even if they put him at odds with his supporters.

"We are deeply honored to present the world premiere of "Bobby and the Chimps" by "McQueen" playwright James Phillips," says the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara. "The play presents a poignant snapshot of the modern-day dilemma many face when belief, science and policy collide."

