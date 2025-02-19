News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BOBBY AND THE CHIMPS World Premiere to be Presented at Abbey Theater Of Dublin

Performances take place April 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, & 12 at 7 p.m.; April 6 & 13 at 2 p.m.

The Abbey Theater of Dublin and Original Productions Theatre will co-present the world premiere of "Bobby and the Chimps" by West End-produced English playwright James Phillips. Performances take place April 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, & 12 at 7 p.m.; April 6 & 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the production are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and are available now.

The race for school board in the small town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, gets heated when two ideologies collide in this Professional Premiere. Katie Westman believes that creationism should be taught in the classroom. Bobby Young believes the theory of evolution should be taught in schools. While both are passionate about their positions, Bobby must explore his own beliefs, even if they put him at odds with his supporters.

"We are deeply honored to present the world premiere of "Bobby and the Chimps" by "McQueen" playwright James Phillips," says the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara. "The play presents a poignant snapshot of the modern-day dilemma many face when belief, science and policy collide."

The cast for "Bobby and the Chimps" is as follows: Jeff White (Bobby Young); Julia Cannell (Amy Young); Rachel Scherrer (Mary Marissa Delaney); Niko Carter (Jude Holloway); Scott Douglas Wilson (Peter Lahm); Cindy Tran Nguyen (Andrea Lewis); Rusty Wummel (Thomas Wilson); Grace Emmenegger-Conrad (Jamie Hunt); Charles Easley (John Gray); Alyssa Ryan (Kristen Carter); and Lindsay Breslin (Katie Westman).





