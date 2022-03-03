BLACK VIOLIN Returns To The Palace in April

Black Violin is the Grammy-nominated band led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers. In the past year alone, the band has performed for more than 100,000 students in the US and Europe and has partnered with Yamaha and NAMM (National Association of Music Manufactures) to continue supporting music education.

CAPA presents Black Violin at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Friday, April 8, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25-$60 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Black Violin has recently joined with Turnaround Arts, alongside artists such as Yo-Yo Ma and Elton John, to bring arts education to struggling schools in underserved communities. Turnaround Arts is a program of the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts founded by President Obama's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

The group has collaborated creatively with artists such as Kanye West, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, and Alicia Keys. In addition, Black Violin has composed for a major FOX Television original, "Pitch," and has been featured by ESPN as the official artist of the 2017 US Open (tennis) and 2016 and 2017 Heisman Trophy Award ceremonies. They have been featured on "The Tonight Show," "Ellen," "The Wendy Williams Show," NPR, and more.

Their newest release, Take the Stairs (2019), charted on multiple Billboard genres in its first week and was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award.