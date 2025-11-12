ATTACK ON TITAN BEYOND THE WALLS TOUR To Play Palace Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans of the globally renowned anime phenomenon “Attack on Titan” are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Be ready for an unforgettable journey into the world of titans and gripping battles as the “Attack on Titan” concert brings the epic saga to life through music, visuals, and raw emotion.

Having already taken place at some of the world's most prestigious venues (Dolby Theater, Carnegie Hall, OVO Arena Wembley, Sydney Opera House, etc.), this concert is a fusion of rock and orchestral music, captivating vocal performances, and breathtaking visuals, creating a fully immersive experience to transport attendees straight into the heart of the “Attack on Titan” universe.

The ”Attack on Titan” Beyond the Walls Tour comes to Columbus for an 8 pm show on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in the Palace Theatre.

Featuring the internationally-acclaimed soundtrack composed by Hiroyuki SAWANO (Seasons 1, 2, 3 and The Final Season) and KOHTA YAMAMOTO (The Final Season), the concert features the iconic tracks that have come to define the series, including "at'aek ON taitn," "counter・attack-mankind," "Apple Seed," and "Footsteps of Doom." As in Japan, and true to the original soundtrack, the music is performed by powerful world-class rock musicians joined by a symphonic orchestra. Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO have prepared fan-favorite pieces, which are accompanied by synchronized scenes from the anime series, bringing its emotional weight and intensity to the concert hall. The soundtrack of “Attack on Titan” has always been one of the series' greatest strengths, and hearing it performed live is an experience unlike any other.