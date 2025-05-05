2000's Musica MILLENIUM To Hit The Shadowbox Live Stage This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shadowbox Live (SBX) will present a brand-new 2000s musical, Millennium, this Summer at their theater in the Brewery District. Millennium will open June 5 and continue on most Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays through Aug. 29.

Created by young Shadowbox artists (writers and metaperformers Ash Davis and Zach Tarantelli) for their own generation, this show dives deep into the experiences of early 2000s youth. Millennium is a nostalgic journey back to the era of low-rise jeans and flip phones with music from Kelly Clarkson, Outkast, Pink, The Black-Eyed Peas, Britney Spears, Green Day, and more.

“We're thrilled to partner with Shadowbox Live on Millennium: A 2000s Musical—it's a high-energy, nostalgic ride that hits our 20- and 30-something members right in the Millennial feels,” said Derek Grosso, CEO and Founder of Columbus Young Professionals (CYP) Club. “From the first beat, the show pulls you in with its unforgettable music and relatable storytelling. Our team was raving about how instantly connected they felt to the era and the emotions behind it. This collaboration is a perfect fit for our mission to create meaningful, local experiences for emerging leaders across Columbus.”

“We are thrilled to premiere this new body of work written by two of Shadowbox's own millennials, Ash Davis and Zach Tarantelli,” said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live's producing director. “Although it's called Millennium, I think all ages will relate to and enjoy the journey of this group of friends in the early 2000s, as well as the energy and nostalgia of the 19 pop hits in the show.”

“Leadership Columbus is excited to support this production, recognizing that this generation is shaping the future of our city,” said Allison Davis, Alumni Engagement and Program Manager. “We're proud to uplift local nonprofits like Shadowbox, whose creativity and energy enrich our entire community.”

Millennium

Opens Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Continues on most Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. through Aug. 29

To purchase tickets and learn more about Shadowbox Live programming and performances, visit www.shadowboxlive.org.

Comments