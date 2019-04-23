The Keybank State Theatre Presents MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! with Tickets On Sale Friday

TCG Entertainment and EndemolShine North America are announcing that the hit culinary competition MasterChef Junior is debuting its first live tour this fall and coming to KeyBank State Theatre on October 5. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at MasterChefJuniorLive.com or at playhousesquare.org.

MasterChef Junior Live! brings the hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to you LIVE! Featuring head-to-head cooking competitions with past MasterChef Junior all-stars and fan favorites, Q&A sessions, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.

Come be a part of MasterChef Junior Live! It's an experience for the whole family and is a recipe guaranteed for a good time!

TCG Entertainment (www.TCGENT.com) is the industry leader in the creation, production, booking and marketing of live entertainment productions and events. TCG has over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry with a focus on symphonic, family, music, and other live touring properties. Current and past productions include multiple productions of Cirque Musica (www.CirqueMusica.com,) 4U: The Music of Prince with Symphony, A Night of Symphonic Hip Hop, A Night of Symphonic Rock, REWIND-Celebrating the 80s, and more.

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

Tickets for the October 5, 2019 performance are on sale April 26

Photo Credit: Dixie Baker (Sovic Designs)





