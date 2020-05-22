THE TORSO BOOK CLUB Extends, Opens New Performances

After selling out the entire run and the first extension, THE TORSO BOOK CLUB will be extending for two additional performances. So far the production has raised over $4800 for local Cleveland Artists affected by economic loss due to Covid-19.

Shadow of the Run LLC is extending their Zoom Benefit Performance of THE TORSO BOOK CLUB - A SHADOW OF THER RUN VIRTUAL STORY. New performances with updated performance times are May 29th and 30th.

THE TORSO BOOK CLUB is a short-term installation, or "pop up" theater production with limited tickets, will be held online via ZOOM. All proceeds will go to specific local Cleveland Artists who have been affected by the economic devastation that Covid-19 has had on the Arts Community. Reservations are Pay What You Want, with a $5 minimum. There are only four audience positions per performance, with four performances per night. Reservations can be made at www.shadowoftherun.com.

THE TORSO BOOK CLUB: True Crime is one of the highest watched genres in all entertainment, and Cleveland Local History has one of the country's most notorious serial killers with The Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, aka the Cleveland Torso Killer. Throw in famed Detective Eliot Ness, and this book club has a lot to discuss. After watching a production of WanderLust, Carter forms a book club to discuss the production and the graphic novel TORSO by Brian Michael Bendis. With Covid-19 social distancing mandates across the world, a book club is the perfect distraction - but the participants find they need more than murder in these tough times.

THE TORSO BOOK CLUB is written by Carol Dolan, Sara Bogomolny, Beth McGee, Dan Hendrock, and Cody Swanson, based on a story by Carol Dolan. Starring Sara Bogomolny, Beth McGee, Dan Hendrock and Cody Swanson. The Creative Team includes Direction by Adam Kern, with Production Design by Ben Needham, and creative support by Christine Woods. Production Coordinator, Jaime Weinfeld. Wardrobe Consultant, April Rock. Secret Pond LLC returns as the Executive Producers.

To maximize the audience experience within Zoom, ticketing is limited to four "attendees" per performance. We can accommodate up to two audience members per ticket while sharing a screen together, but ask that anyone doing this consider contributing a higher amount, as the proceeds will go to support local Cleveland artists affected by loss of work due to Covid-19.

Performances during the extension are at 7:00, 7:45, and 8:30 PM EST

