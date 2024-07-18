Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at Key Bank State Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Confession: I am not a big fan of Juke Box musicals, the now popular Broadway vehicle which is a genre of American Musical Theatre in which pre-written songs are woven, mostly with no real reason, into an often soap-opera-like story. Reality: MJ, now on stage at the Key Bank State Theatre as part of the Broadway series, is a Juke Box musical.

Confession: I am not an avid fan of disco/hip-hop! Reality: MJ mostly is disco/hip hop with some pop.

Confession: Though I have heard his music, and know some things about his life story, I am not a Michael Jackson fan and have never attended any of his concerts. Reality: MJ is a tale based on some of Jackson’s life told through his songs and a so-called series of interviews and observations while Jackson and his cast members were preparing for his Dangerous World Tour. The revelations include the discovery of his profound singing and dancing talents, the sadistic and often physical and emotional abuse by his father, which thwarted his rise to manhood and aided in his often child-like vocal and lack of reality-views of the world, and his personal physical and psychological issues.

Final reality: I was totally blown-away with the dynamism, creativity and showmanship of MJ, and was on my feet, along with the rest of the screaming stomping and clapping audience at the conclusion of this sumptuous show! (Make sure you stay for the ear-shattering, visually over-load of a curtain call!

In contrast to most Juke Box musicals which are written by the subject of the show or someone who doesn’t know much about theatre, MJ is blessed with a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, who undertook the daunting task of delving into the man-boy who did few interviews, was very private, and was often referred to as the “man behind the mirror.” (A constant device used in the staging and choreography.)

Yes, his volatile relationship with his demanding often fearsome father, his use of pills to escape reality, his hypochondriac-like illnesses, his face-bleaching and surgeries to change his appearance, are all there, but, as it should have been, most of the spotlight was on his singing and dancing!

“Many things have been said about Michael Jackson, both during his famed life and after his untimely death. Some have been substantiated, some not — but two things are undeniable. Jackson’s music was groundbreaking, tying ’60s Motown to ’70s disco, hip-hop, and of course, pop, of which he was labeled the King. His popularity forced the music industry to integrate, breaking down barriers for Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and a slew of rap performers. It wasn’t just his sound. Jackson’s choreography — executing sexually suggestive moves with innocent abandon — thrilled audiences.” And, all that is on-stage in MJ: The Musical.

“Over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, along with his publicized personal life, made him a global figure in popular culture. Jackson influenced artists across many music genres. Through stage and video performances, he popularized street dance moves such as the moonwalk, which he named, and the robot.”

MJ, opened on Broadway in February 1, 2022. It is still playing. and is running at about 91% of audience capacity. It has earned over 200 million dollars, making it one of the highest grossing musical theatre productions of all time.

These totals are surprising since the show opened to divided critical reviews. While Nottage’s book was noted by one reviewer as having “bland, exposition-heavy and often trite dialogue,” another noted that he “left the theater entertained, but not convinced I had seen the man in the smoke and mirrors." To counter these negatives, a critic stated that the show was "visually and sonically ravishing," while another claimed that the show was "beautiful to experience throughout, which one almost never can say about jukebox musicals." I am, with a few caveats, on the side of the latter!

The show received 10 Tony nominations, winning four, including a well-deserved one for director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. The choreography is outstanding. It’s a blinding blend of Wheeldon, Bob Fosse and a mélange of other hoofers and dance creators. Wow!

Locals should be interested in knowing that the Broadway cast contains three grads of Baldwin Wallace’s famed Musical Theatre program and the touring company also has a BW representative.

The touring cast is strong. Roman Banks creates a believable Jackson. Unfortunately, he sometimes, in his attempt to duplicate the soft-spoken MJ, fails to project, so some of his speeches can’t be clearly heard. The same is not true of his singing, which is loud and clear, nor his dancing, which is compelling.

Jackson’s other selves, Brandon Lee Harris and Bane Griffith (the night I saw the show) are excellent, displaying solid singing and dancing skills.

Devin Bowles is nastiness incarnate as Joseph Jackson, Michael’s self-absorbed, abusive father.

The singing and dancing chorus are superb. They must be totally exhausted after each performance as they are on-stage constantly moving! Bravo!

CAPSULE JUDGMENT: MJ, the Juke Box musical, puts a spotlight on a segment of mega star Michael Jackson’s career and conflicted life. The show gets a powerful production featuring exciting electronic graphics, dynamic musical arrangements, superb choreography, some strong performances and exciting choral work and dancing, encased in an acceptable story.

MJ runs at the KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square until August 11, 2024 as part of the Key Bank Broadway Series. For tickets call 216-241-6000 or go to playhousesquare.org

