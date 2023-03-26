Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT

The production runs through April 8, 2023.

Mar. 26, 2023  

Great Lakes Theater (GLT), Cleveland's Classic Company, continues its 61st season with Shakespeare's, As You Like It, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, running through April 8, 2023. GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, directs this production. This title has special meaning for Great Lakes Theater as it was the first play at Lakewood Civic Auditorium that the company produced under the leadership of Arthur Lithgow in 1962, as well as the first show GLT produced in the Ohio Theatre in 1982 when we became the first resident company of Playhouse Square.

Check out photos from the production below!

Comic twists and turns abound in the fertile Forest of Arden, where a disguised Rosalind seeks refuge after being wrongfully banished by her uncle. Her unfortunate exile is transformed into a charming adventure when she encounters colorful fools, witty rustics, and the handsome, lovesick Orlando. A clandestine, gender-bending courtship ensues as some of Shakespeare's most beloved characters find love, fortune, and their true sense of self in this timeless and transcendent romantic comedy.

The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide generous support for Great Lakes Theater's 2022-23 season. State tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) make Great Lakes Theater's 2022-23 season possible. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The media sponsor for GLT's 61st season is Ideastream Public Media.

Audiences will experience this exhilarating production in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Patrons select from various seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.

Single performance tickets range in price from $20-$84, with $15 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233006®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.playhousesquare.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more save up to 45% by calling (216) 453-1066.

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 100,000 adults and students annually.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Nick Steen and Jon Dyrud

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Mandie Jenson and Jodi Dominick

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Maggie Kettering, Jodi Dominick, and Mandie Jenson

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Boe Wank, Maggie Kettering, Jodi Dominick, and Mandie Jenson

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Nick Steen, James Alexander Rankin, Adam Naamar Kirk, Jodi Dominick, Mandie Jenson, Boe Wank, and David Anthony Smith

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Jerrell Williams, Nick Steen, James Alexander Rankin, Adam Naamar Kirk, Maggie Kettering and Boe Wank

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Jodi Dominick, Nick Steen, and Mandie Jenson

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
David Anthony Smith, Jodi Dominick, James Alexander Rankin and Mandie Jenson

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Maggie Kettering and Mandie Jenson

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Joe Wegner, Maggie Kettering, Mandie Jenson, and Jodi Dominick

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Lynn Robert Berg, David Anthony Smith, Adam Naaman Kirk, Danny Bo, Jerrell Williams, Boe Wank, Michael Burns, and James Alexander Rankin

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
David Anthony Smith, Nick Steen, M.A. Taylor, Adam Naaman Kirk, Danny Bo, Michael Burns, Jerrell Williams, Boe Wank* and James Alexander Rankin

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
M.A. Taylor, Maggie Kettering

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Jodi Dominick, Mandie Jenson

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Nick Steen, Lynn Robert Berg, Jodi Dominick, Mandie Jenson

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Jodi Dominick, Nick Steen, and Mandie Jenson

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Maggie Kettering, Michael Burns

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Angela Utrera and Joe Wegner

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Jodi Dominick, Nick Steen

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Mandie Jenson, Jon Dyrud, Jodi Dominick

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Boe Wank, Adam Naaman Kir, Maggie Kettering, Michael Burns and Danny Bo

Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AS YOU LIKE IT
Jodi Dominick, Nick Steen, David Anthony Smith, Boe Wank, Jon Dyrud, Mandie Jenson, Danny Bo and Adam Naaman Kirk.




share