Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Coming To Brown Theatre

The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ performing the score.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University Photo 3 Review: THE PROM at Porthouse Theatre/Kent State University
Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023 Photo 4 Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023

Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Coming To Brown Theatre

Inaugural National Tour Of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live In Concert Coming To Brown Theatre

An all-new national tour is coming Louisville, KY's Brown Theatre on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30pm which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack. Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.  Emily Marshall will serve as the tour's conductor. Today's announcement comes on the heels of the show's sold-out world premiere at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn this past March. 

Tickets are on sale now at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

The film's music score was composed by Academy Award nominee, multiple Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I've ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we'd ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

The hip-hop infused film score contains original music showcasing elements of heroism, resilience and is complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man like powers. The film was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman with a story by Lord based on the Marvel Comics, and produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg. It features an accomplished and diverse cast including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Chris Pine (Peter Parker), and Mahershala Ali (Aaron Davis / Prowler). The film received widespread praise from critics for its groundbreaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting, and soundtrack. The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for a theatrical debut June 2, 2023.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse Live in Concert is produced by London-based promoter and production company, Senbla.   For tickets and more information about Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert please visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Cleveland

1
Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WITS END At Cleveland Play House Photo
Photos: ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END At Cleveland Play House

CPH partners with Suburban Outlaw® Productions to bring humorist and nationally syndicated columnist Erma Bombeck to life on stage this summer in the hit solo play, ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END by Allison and Margaret Engel. See photos from the production. 

2
Listen: National Center for Choreography - Akron Releases Fourth Season of Inside the Danc Photo
Listen: National Center for Choreography - Akron Releases Fourth Season of Inside the Dancer's Studio

Discover the fourth season of Inside the Dancer's Studio, a podcast by the National Center for Choreography - Akron. Listen to engaging interviews with choreographers from across the United States as they discuss their craft, process, and perseverance in the world of dance-making. Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

3
Renée Fleming, and More Will Perform in Music from Beethoven to Previn With the Cle Photo
Renée Fleming, and More Will Perform in 'Music from Beethoven to Previn' With the Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra announced celebrated soprano Renée Fleming will return to Severance Music Center on October 15, 2023, joined by pianist Simone Dinnerstein, the Emerson String Quartet, and actress Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us).

4
Playhouse Square Will Illuminate its Next Era at Marquee Moments Photo
Playhouse Square Will Illuminate its Next Era at Marquee Moments

From the GE Chandelier and The Lumen to its recently completed centennial themed “Together We Shine,” Playhouse Square celebrates the essential role light plays in theater and in the vibrancy of a downtown district. The time has come for Playhouse Square to illuminate its next era and the community is invited.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1' Video Video: Cleveland Orchestra's Zlatomir Fung Discusses 'Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1'
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Beck Center For the Arts (12/01-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Doll's House, Part 2
Beck Center For the Arts (5/31-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol—One Woman. A Whole Host of Characters.
Renaissance Theatre (12/08-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
Renaissance Theatre (3/02-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ELF in Concert
Severance Music Center (12/19-12/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fujita Plays Tchaikovsky
Blossom Music Center (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jitney
Beck Center For the Arts (4/05-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bring It On
Near West Theatre (7/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cyrus Chestnut & Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Severance Music Center (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (11/24-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You