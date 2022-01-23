HEATHERS at Millenial Theatre Company Concludes Sold-Out Run With Added Performance

According to The Business Journal Daily, The Millienial Theatre Comapny added an additional showing of their production of Heathers: The Musical to satisfy demand. The show, which performed at the Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown, Ohio on from January 7th through the 9th, January 14th through the 16th, and concludes the run this weekend from January 21st through the today, January 23rd.

The performance at 2:00pm is sold-out, but the additional performance that was added for tonight at 7:30 still has tickets remaining. To purchase tickets, click here. Tickets are $20, not including transaction fees, and masks and proof of vaccination/negative Covid results are required.

According to their website, "The Millennial Theatre Company (MTC), a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatrical organization, founded in April of 2016, aims to produce excellent theatrical experiences while focusing on the involvement of the Millennial Generation. The founders struggled to find theatre organizations that appreciated the ideas and involvement of the millennial generation, so they decided to create their own company: a company that could serve not only those in the millennial generation but also the rest of the local theatrical community."