Cleveland Orchestra Concerts Canceled Amid Covid-19 Case

The Sunday matinee was just cancelled due to a confirmed positive Covid-19 test.

Nov. 14, 2021  

Last night's performance of Pictures at an Exhibition was cancelled due to a positive Covid-19 test result from one of the performers. Today's matinee has also just been canceled. This cancellation comes just a month after the Cleveland Orchestra's reopening.

Per the Cleveland Orchestra website, ticketholders for both performances will be provided with a Response Form link via email to donate tickets as a tax-deductible contribution or request a full refund. They will also have the opportunity to exchange into tickets for another concert. by contacting the box office (which they can do here).


