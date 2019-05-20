Clague Playhouse Red Barn Youth Theater to Hold Auditions

Clague Playhouse Red Barn Youth Theater will hold auditions on Wednesday, May 29 at 7:30pm for 2 one act plays: Pajama Party and A Guide to the Teenage Zone.

Pajama Party has 10 roles available for females age 8-12 and will be directed by Richie Lynch.

About the Play: It starts off as the usual slumber party, complete with a scary ghost story and a parade of pajama costumes. Then a police car starts prowling the neighborhood in search of the Blue Light Burglar. And then comes the mystery girl!

Rehearsals will be on Monday and Wednesday, June 12-July 25 from 6-8 pm

A Guide to the Teenage Zone has 13 roles available for 5 males and 8 females age 12-15 and will be directed by Greg Dziama.

About the Play: This is a light-hearted look at young teenagers who are still part child, yet emerging adults. A guide leads us into the everyday world of teenagers in eight rich scenes, we see sophisticated, yet simple interactive relationships working together.

Sometimes teens that seem a bit uninterested in their current life circumstance emerge as late bloomers. Regardless, teens come up with brilliant ideas and questions about life as they grow into adulthood. This play highlights some of this transition.

Rehearsals will be on Tuesday and Thursday, June 11-July 25 from 6-8 pm

Open auditions will be cold readings from the script. Please bring a headshot and resume, if available. If not, a photo will be taken as needed. Please visit www.clagueplayhouse.org to download and print an audition form.

Pajama Party and A Guide to the Teenage Zone will run on July 26-28, 2019 on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 pm.

Auditions will take place at Clague Playhouse, 1371 Clague Road, Westlake, Oh 44145. No appointment is necessary.





