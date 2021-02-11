Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beck Center for the Arts Presents 5 x 15: FIVE WORLD PREMIERE FIFTEEN-MINUTE MUSICALS

The event is produced in partnership with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program.

Feb. 11, 2021  

"5 x 15: Five World Premiere Fifteen-Minute Musicals," produced by Beck Center for the Arts.

Beck Center for the Arts produces, as part of the tenth collaborative partnership with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, the winners of National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 15-Minute Musical Theatre competition. Directors include Victoria Bussert, Ciara Renee, Jon Martinez, Nathan Henry, and Sara Bruner. Musicals created and composed by Lynne Shankel, Sara Cooper, Nico Juber, and more. Stream the virtual production "5 x 15: Five World Premiere Fifteen-Minute Musicals" at your convenience anytime February 12 to February 28, 2021.

Details and tickets at beckcenter.org/shows/5x15.


