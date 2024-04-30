Cleveland Public Theatre Hosts 11th Annual Station Hope in May

The event is on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Cleveland Public Theatre will present the 11th annual Station Hope on Saturday, May 25, 2024, from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm on the grounds of Cleveland’s first authenticated Underground Railroad site St. John’s Episcopal Church at 2600 Church Avenue. Station Hope is a jubilant community event celebrating Cleveland’s social justice heritage and exploring contemporary struggles for freedom and equity. Engage with over 100 artists and community and professional arts & cultural organizations from across Northeast Ohio as they envision, interrogate, entertain and seek out hope. Audiences can explore the historic church, (an architectural wonder) while enjoying theatre, music, storytelling, visual art and dance inspired by the most important issues of our time. Station Hope is free, family-friendly, and open to all.
Participating artists to date include returning show-stopping high-energy dance & drumming group Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, African dance group Mojuba! Dance Collective, award-winning playwright Eric Schmiedl, Afro-fusion/Hip Hop dance group Blakk Jakk Dance Collective; spoken word artist Fatima Matar and Restore Cleveland Hope. There will also be musical performances by Anuvybe, New Genesis and much more.
Returning also is the fan favorite African American Quilt & Doll Guild with the Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers. Patrons may also visit the Activate Hope tent which will feature local social service agencies and other partnering non-profit organizations. There will also be food trucks and an interactive tent for kids and adults.
Cleveland Public Theatre’s Station Hope 2024 is presented in partnership with The Episcopal Diocese of Ohio, Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack, and Ohio City Incorporated.
