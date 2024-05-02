A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 to Open at Beck Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beck Center for the Arts will present a production of A Doll's House, Part 2. The performance occurs from May 31—June 30, 2024, in the intimate Studio Theater.

This play will be directed by Don Carrier and features the work of playwright, Lucas Hnath. This eccentric, probing, and bold play is both a continuation of Henrik Ibsen's complex exploration of traditional gender roles, as well as a sharp contemporary take on the struggles inherent in all human relationships across time. This 2017 Tony Award Winner of Best Play starts fifteen years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling domestic life. Now a knock comes at that same door. It is Nora, and she has returned with an urgent request. What will her sudden return mean to those she left behind?

Director Don Carrier shares, “A Doll's House by Ibsen was a play that really impacted me when I read it as a child. The subject matter was so unique and more so for those who saw/read it when it first came out. Just hearing A Doll's House, Part 2 as a title seemed preposterous and yet in reading the play we see a wonderful mix of contemporary and period of drama and comedy of ideas and one liner's. The audience will still walk away invested in the decision Nora makes and her journey in making it.”

Run dates are May 31—June 30, 2024, in the Studio Theater. Ticket prices range from $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older), and $17 for students with valid ID. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performance is at 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, May 30, 2024 with general-admission seating for just $10. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $10 per person. For more information on A Doll's House Part 2, please visit beckcenter.org.

This production is presented through special arrangement with Theatre Communications Group, Inc.

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts is proud to be a part of Northeast Ohio's professional theater landscape, operating under a letter of agreement with Actors' Equity Association. We are a Small Professional Theater (SPT) based on the number of seats, number of our performances, and the maximum weekly hours of work we provide to actors. We produce every show on our stages, by choosing the play, casting and rehearsing it, building the sets, props, and costumes, directing and performing the live music, and designing lights and sound. We proudly utilize regional resources and talent.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, skill levels, and abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

