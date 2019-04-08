BWW Review: Well-conceived THE END OF THE TOUR introduces CLE to Seat of the Pants Productions

Since 2012, Seat of the Pants, self-referred to as a "band of storytellers," has been traversing the countryside in various locations around Northeast Ohio, focusing their actions on "sharing compelling narratives in unique spaces and developing an aesthetic rooted in imaginative staging and human connection."

The company is presently displaying their wares in 216/440. They are in residence at Trinity Church in Tremont and, this summer, will venture into the eastern CLE burbs.

Using an ensemble concept, in which the same group of actors perform in a variety of plays, their present offering, "The End of the Tour," combines a castof Equity and non-Equity actors.

"The End of the Tour"is written by Joel Drake Johnson, who indicates that he is "interested in creating stories with characters who, despite their flaws, their bad decisions, their selfish inhibitions, their awkward/comic interactions and tragic setbacks, push themselves on to an enlightened understanding of their place in the world."

"Johnson is a master of using seemingly ordinary conversations to yield startling depths. His characters are all at life crossroads, forced to acknowledge that past patterns of living are no longer possible yet unsure what directions to take or even whether they're capable of embracing something new."

He uses humor, high angst, and relational connections and disconnections to develop plays that are both high in drama, while containing realistic humor. No slapstick, shticks or prat-falls here. Realism is front and center.

"The End of the Tour" is Johnson at his best, and The End of the Tour's production, under the adept direction of Craig Joseph, is theater at its best.

The play is serious, yet funny. Most of the action takes place in a nursing home where the disgruntled, bitchy, opinionated, controlling elderly mother is recovering. With her middle-aged, recently divorced daughter by her side, she awaits the arrival of her long-estranged gay son who is bringing his male lover for a brief tour of his hometown and his damaging past.

In a parallel story, which takes place in a newly remodeled kitchen, we find the daughter's former husband sharing, with his best friend, an emotional breakdown caused by a combination of the conflict with his ex-wife and the issue of a dying cat.

Each well-etched character is grappling with a defining moment in his or her life. Johnson creates characters so real you wonder what will happen to them after the final blackout.

In spite of an echo in the high-ceilinged, long narrow production space at the church, which causes hearing issues, the acting, pacing, and performances are so top-notch that the venue's flaws are over-come.

Anne McEvoy clearly creates Mae, the mother, as a closed-minded, manipulative woman, who may be in decline as a person, but remains stolid in her ego-centric ways.

Stephanie Cargill is character-correct as the put-on Jan, a daughter and ex-wife, who can't seem to earn a break.

Stuart Hoffman is clearly angst and guilt-ridden as the son and lover whose every action illustrates a life not well-lived, a victim of verbal and emotional abuse, who, even in the presence of a loving and caring partner, has fears with which he can't cope.

Scott Esposito, as has come to be expected from this talented actor, is the pillar of support as David, the understanding lover.

Anaias J. Dixon (Chuck), has a highlight emotional monologue in which he expresses that the travails of his life have all come crashing down and life just becomes too difficult to bear.

Jeff Haffner is compassionate as Tommy, the friend who is there to prop up Chuck, and Chris White shines as a dementia-struck nursing home patient.

Capsule judgment: The play is well-paced, the characters clearly developed, the acting is of high quality, and the over-all effect is respect and awe for the cast and director. This is a must see production which had a much too short two-weekend run.

"End of the Tour" ran March 29 &30 and April 5-6, 2019.

Next up for Seat of Your Pants in 216/440: "Smokefall,"a play of magic realism in which a man named Footnote acts as our guide for the evening which includes twin boys, in vitro, discussing philosophy while awaiting their birth, their sister, who eats dirt and doesn't speak, and Father who is about to drive away and never return, leaving a pregnant and dreamy Mother alone to live out Grandfather's notion that "every love story is a tragedy, because its ending is built into its beginning." (August 2-11, 2019Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Sundays at 2 PM, The Playground at Ensemble Theatre, 2843 Washington Boulevard, Cleveland Heights. For tickets and information go to www.seatofthepants.org





