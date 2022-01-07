Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Cincinnati Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Roderick Justice - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Shearer - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Direction Of A Play

Daryl Harris - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Direction Of A Stream

James Jones - BAH HUMBUG - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Editing Of A Stream

Cal Harris - THE DRUNK SANTA XMAS SPECTACULAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Gantose - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Musical

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Performer In A Musical

Brandi Sherrill - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Performer In A Play

Brandi Sherill - HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUOND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Brandi Langford Sherill - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Brandi Langford Sherill - HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Play

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Rhodus - GARFIELD: THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Streaming Musical

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Streaming Play

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Little - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Phineas Clark - Ben Butler - Falcon Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati