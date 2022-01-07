Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Cincinnati Awards
THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Roderick Justice - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeff Shearer - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Direction Of A Play
Daryl Harris - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Direction Of A Stream
James Jones - BAH HUMBUG - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Editing Of A Stream
Cal Harris - THE DRUNK SANTA XMAS SPECTACULAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Gantose - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Musical
THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Performer In A Musical
Brandi Sherrill - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Performer In A Play
Brandi Sherill - HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUOND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Brandi Langford Sherill - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Brandi Langford Sherill - HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Play
FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer Rhodus - GARFIELD: THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Streaming Musical
THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Streaming Play
HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Little - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Phineas Clark - Ben Butler - Falcon Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati