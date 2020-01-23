WSU Emerging Choreographers Concert 2020 Announced

Wright State University's Department of Theater, Dance, and Motion Pictures proudly presents the Emerging Choreographers Concert 2020. The upperclassmen dance majors of the Wright State University Dance Ensemble (WSUDE) have been tirelessly working on their new works premiering this February 14th- and February 15th at 8pm and Sunday February 16th at 2pm in Dance Space 170 in the Creative Arts Center. Five seniors: Courtney Anderson, Kennedi Jones, Hannah Neff, Jacob Shade, and Mikaela Sobolik, will be premiering their senior choreographic works. Eleven juniors will also be showcasing their pieces.

At Wright State, the development of a unique artistic voice and sense of individuality is strongly encouraged by the faculty. The Emerging Chorographers Concert is a wonderfully diverse evening that takes an audience all the way from pointe work to contemporary work. These pieces are a culmination of efforts put forth in Choreography I & Choreography II where the students are pushed to develop and master the craft of choreography by learning the various tools and methods that set them up for success in the rehearsal space and eventually the stage.

Admission to the Emerging Choreographers Concert 2020 is completely free of charge but seating is on a first come first serve basis. Seats fill up quickly, so please make sure to arrive in plenty of time! Donations are graciously accepted at the door to assist in future student productions.

Emerging Choreographers Senior Class: Courtney Anderson, Kennedi Jones, Hannah Neff, Jacob Shade, and Mikaela Sobolik

Emerging Choreographers Junior Class: Hannah Bond, Emma Courtney, Breah Duschl, Meredith Erickson, Nicole Fredette, Kailey Hackathorne, Jillian Krekel, KC Lyphout, Willa Marks, Natalia Retzloff, and Jeannie Sincic





