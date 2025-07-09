Tickets to HAMILTON at the Aronoff Center to go on Sale Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Cincinnati announce today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Thursday, July 10 at 10 AM EST. The revolutionary musical plays the Aronoff Center for three weeks from December 16 – January 4, 2026, as a part of the First Financial Bank Broadway in Cincinnati Presented by TriHealth.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. Prices will range from $58 to $298 for premium seats on prime performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.