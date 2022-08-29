Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 29, 2022  

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Presents DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season kicks off with Disney's Descendants: tHE MUSICAL at the Taft Theatre October 8-17, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193770®id=136&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthechildrenstheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/shows/descendants/.

It is present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

As of August 17, 2022, for TCT's 22-23 MainStage shows at the Taft Theatre, there are not any restrictions for entry. Masks are welcome, but not required. Safety is always our highest priority, and we hope you'll treat each other with kindness and respect throughout your theatrical journey with us.

Songs by Johan Alkenas, Adam Anders, Aristeidis Archontis, Antonina Armato, Howard Ashman, Peer Astrom, Stephen Mark Conley, Doug Davis, Charity Daw, Andrew C. Dodd, Josh Edmondson, Pipo Fernandez, Nikki Hassman, Samuel Hollander, Ben Hostetler, Tim James, Hanna Jones, Jack Kugell, Craig Lashley, Andrew Lippa, Jeannie Lurie, Alan Menken, Grant Phillip Michaels, Anthony Mirabella, Shayna Mordue, Chen Neeman, Susan Paroff, Shelly M. Peiken, Joacim Persson, James K. Petrie, Adam Schlesinger, Adam Schmalholz, Tyler Shamy, Jodie Shihadeh, Nikki Ann Sorrentino, Thomas Armato Sturges, Ali Dee Theodore, Matthew Wong, David Zippel.

Book by Nick Blaemire. Music Adaptation by Madeline Smith. Vocal and Incidental Arrangements by Madeline Smith. Additional Lyrics by Nick Blaemire. Orchestrations by Matthew Tishler. Music Produced by Matthew Tishler. Based on the Disney Channel Original Movies written by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott.

Directed by TCT Artistic Director Roderick Justice. Choreographed by TCT Associate Artistic Director, Maddie Jones. Steve Goers, Music Director. Jeff Shearer, TCT Resident Costume Designer. Nate Bertone, Scenic Designer. Benjamin Gantose, Lighting Designer. Dani Lobello, Director of Production.

Ideal for ages 4+. This production runs 80 minutes without an intermission.

Disney's Descendants: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS is made possible by Production Sponsor The Summit Hotel and Season Sponsor The Charles H. Dater Foundation. Additional funding for MainStage Ticket Subsidies is provided by PNC Foundation. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by the tens of thousands of people who give generously to the annual ArtsWave Campaign, the region's primary source for arts funding. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Additional support comes from ARP funds from the City of Cincinnati through ArtsWave.

All The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including Disney's Descendants: tHE MUSICAL, are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10. Visit thechildrenstheatre.com or call the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 x10, Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM to purchase tickets.


