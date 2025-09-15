The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati To Open Newly Restored Emery Theater With THE WIZARD OF OZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) will launch its 2025–2026 MainStage Season and celebrate the grand reopening of the historic Emery Theater with the one-hour youth edition of The Wizard of Oz. Performances will run October 10–26, 2025, with tickets starting at $12, available now at thechildrenstheatre.com.

This triumphant homecoming production marks the Emery’s return as a cultural landmark, now fully restored and reimagined as the most technologically advanced proscenium-style theater in the nation. Families will be the first to experience the rebirth of this Cincinnati icon while following Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Lion down the Yellow Brick Road in a dazzling theatrical adventure.

“The Emery Theater is more than a stage—it’s a symbol of Cincinnati’s cultural heartbeat,” said Kim Kern, TCT President & CEO. “To open these doors again with The Wizard of Oz, a story about finding your way home, is both poetic and powerful. We are thrilled to welcome families back to this extraordinary theater and begin a new chapter of wonder, imagination, and community.”

Directed by Artistic Director Roderick Justice and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Maddie Jones, the production will feature music direction by Jason Alexander Holmes, scenic design by Tyler Gabbard, lighting design by Benjamin Gantose, costume design by Noelle Wedig-Johnston, and video design by Lightborne Communications. The musical runs approximately one hour without intermission and is ideal for ages four and up.

Public performances include: Friday, October 10 at 7 p.m. (Opening Night); Saturday, October 11 at 2 p.m. (ASL and Audio Described) and 5 p.m.; Sunday, October 12 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, October 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sunday, October 19 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, October 25 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, October 26 at 2 p.m.

In addition to public shows, TCT will offer weekday performances for schools, including a homeschool performance, with tickets priced at $10 per student and one free adult admission for every 15 students. Study Guides aligned with proficiency testing standards are available at thechildrenstheatre.com/study-guides.

This production of The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition is presented with support from TriHealth (Dress Run Sponsor), The Charles H. Dater Foundation (Season Sponsor), the PNC Foundation, The Sutphin Family Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and The Shubert Foundation. It is also supported by the Ohio Arts Council and thousands of donors to the annual ArtsWave Campaign.

Performances will be held at the Emery Theater, 1112 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased at thechildrenstheatre.com or by calling the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 x10, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.