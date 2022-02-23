TCT Presents The World-Premiere Adaptation of THE WIZ JR. At the Taft Theatre this April 

Audiences are invited to "Ease On Down The Road" to the Taft Theatre when The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati presents the world-premiere adaptation of THE WIZ JR., April 2-11, 2022. This fresh 60-minute version rounds out the company's 21-22 MainStage Season. Tickets are on sale now.

THE WIZ JR. features an all-BIPOC staging team. Director Zhailon Levingston comes to Cincinnati straight from directing Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway, as well as Hadestown, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Choreographer Tislarm Bouie has appeared in numerous Broadway shows, commercials, movies, and live events like SNL and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Seth Howard, a recent graduate of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, is the show's Scenic Designer. Jason Alexander Holmes, renowned music educator, performer, and Artistic Director of the Cincinnati Boychoir, serves as the Music Director. Contributing spectacular costume designs to the show, Dr. Daryl Harris is a professor teaching diverse interdisciplinary theatre courses at the Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts (SOTA).

Like an emerald, this precious Broadway gem infuses L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with a dazzling mix of rock, gospel, and soul music. THE WIZ JR. is a vibrant take on Dorothy's adventures through the Land of Oz and a fun, family-friendly musical that is considered one of the most popular and creative theatrical adaptations of all time. Packed with iconic songs like "Ease On Down the Road" and "Brand New Day," this musical includes exciting dance numbers which blend traditional movement from African culture with ballet, jazz, and modern dance! The Wiz originally opened on Broadway on January 5, 1974. A film adaptation starring Diana Ross premiered on October 24, 1978. In 2015, NBC presented The Wiz Live!, a live television adaptation of the stage musical starring Shanice Williams as Dorothy Gale.

THE WIZ JR. Adapted from "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" By L. Frank Baum. Book by William F. Brown. Additional Material by Tina Tippit. Music and Lyrics by Charlie Smalls. Copyright 1975, 1979, 2006, 2010. This 60-Minute Version of THE WIZ JR. was developed by The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Deondra Kamau Means, Resident Artist. Directed by Zhailon Levingston, straight from Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits, Hadestown, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Choreographed by Tislarm Bouie. Music Directed by Jason Alexander Holmes. Costume Designed by Dr. Daryl Harris, Scenic Design by Seth Howard. Lighting Design by Benjamin Gantose. Sound Design by Donald Moore. Stage Managed by Jadi Davis.

Ideal for ages 4+.

All The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including THE WIZ JR., are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, at 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10. Visit thechildrenstheatre.com for tickets.

School performances of THE WIZ JR. will be held April 5-8 and 11, 2022, during the daytime hours.

The sensory-friendly performance of THE WIZ JR. on Wednesday, April 6 at 1 PM is intended for individuals on the autism spectrum, as well as children (and adults) with other special needs who may benefit. To create a sensory-friendly performance, the show is performed ina welcoming, supportive environment for those with sensory challenges. Slight adjustments to lighting and sound are made, and effects such as fog, strobes, and lights that extend into the audience areminimalized. A downloadable Social Narrative (in Word format) is made available on the TCT website one week before the performance. At thetheater, TCT provides an area staffed by specialists in the field where patrons can take a break from the performance if necessary, and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has trained staff on hand.

For details about howto purchase tickets to TCT's School orSensory-Friendly performances, visit https://thechildrenstheatre.com/shows/the-wiz-jr/.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati asks audiences to join us in providing the safest space possible for patrons big and small, cast, crew, volunteers, and staff. The following protocol will be in place for THE WIZ JR.:

1. Masks are required for ALL ticketholders age 2+, regardless of vaccination status.

2. All patrons ages 12+ must provide proof of *full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result administered within 72 hours of show start time. A negative rapid antigen test administered within 24 hours or proof of natural immunity via antibodies will also be accepted -- that test would need to have occurred within six months from the date of the show you are attending. Self-reported negative test results that are not from a test provider, a laboratory, or a health care provider cannot be accepted. This rule applies to teachers and chaperones during our daytime school performances and at all public shows.

To enter the theater, please bring a **photo ID and one of the following:



Original vaccine card or test result

Photograph or copy of vaccine card or test result

Photograph of vaccine card or test result stored on your electronic device

*Fully vaccinated means the performance you attend is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose.

**Please note: photo IDs are not required for children.

Guests who need a reasonable mask accommodation for medical reasons must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the theater regardless of vaccination status. A negative rapid antigen test administered within 24 hours will also be accepted.

3. If you are experiencing symptoms (i.e., fever, chills, cough), please stay home and do not attend the event. Instead, contact the Box Office at 513-569-8080 x10 to discuss your ticket options. Read about our refund policy here.

4. Our public performance seating will not be socially distanced. Please contact the TCT Box Office with any questions at 513-569-8080 x10 or email us at tickets@tctcincinnati.com.

5. School show capacities will be limited, and school groups will be separated from one another to the best of our ability during daytime school performances.

6. No concessions will be sold during any performance.

7. No food or drinks will be allowed in the theater.

8. No merchandise will be sold during any performance.

9. Autographs for subscribers and Crown Club members after public performances have been postponed indefinitely.

10. Protect yourself and others. Thank you!





