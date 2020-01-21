REMEMBERING JAMES The Musical Starts 2020 National Tour At The Carnegie Theatre

Weathersby Productions and SuperBad Theatre Company is continuing their 2020-2021 tour Theatre season, in Covington Kentucky at The Carnegie Theatre. The new musical REMEMBERING JAMES- The Life and Music of James Brown will perform February 1st, Two shows only.

Based on the life and music of James from the years of 1951 starting out in the beginning of his career to 1968 when the nation was stunned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination.

Starting out as a gosepl singer apart of a local choir to bravely stepping on a stage in a club, soon being recognized and signed by Federal Records.

Remembering James- The Life and Music of James Brown Features songs such as "Please Please," "I Feel Good," and "This is a Man's Man's World ,". Over the years, James Brown's Story has been told through many documentaries and was adapted into the 2014 motion picture "GET ON UP" starring Chadwick Boseman. Now Dedrick Weathersby is telling the stage version ONLY between the years of 1951-1968. Weathersby stated "This is very much on purpose and should be taken as such".

REMEMBERING JAMES takes you behind the scenes of the music that many grew up on and still singing or playing today. The rise of James Brown is incredibly compelling, while also showing the isolation between national matters and the music industry" said Producer and Creator Dedrick Weathersby. "And I couldn't be more pleased to have William "Will Roc" Griffin, a former member of Herbie Hancock tour band; taking on the musical direction of this fast paced theatrical presentation. His brilliant sense of arranging all the classic songs, really allows the connection with audiences and those who seen Mr. Brown live."

Directed by Dedrick Weathersby , REMEMBERING JAMES will feature musical direction by William Griffin "Will Roc". The cast will be led by Dedrick Weathersby as James Brown, Twon Pope as Bobby Byrd, and LaTusha Howard as Velma Warren Brown

The Band will consist of Will Roc on Keyboard, Aaron Davis Warren on drums, Matthew Louis on Bass, Richard Hurley on Guitar, Seth Xavier on Tenor Saxophone, Clyde Sutliff on Trumpet and Ben Ball on Alto Saxophone.

Performances of REMEMBERING JAMES performs Two Shows only on Feb 1st, Saturday. Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m. and evening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 L/R Orchestra, $41 Orchestra and $29 for Balcony. Tickets can be purchased through The The Carnegies Box Office, open Tuesdsy-Friday from noon until 5 p.m., by phone at (859) 957-1940 or contact (925) 262-7276, or online at www.rememberingjamesthemusical.com

Patrons seeking group tickets should call to make arrangements.





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You