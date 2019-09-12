RAIN A Tribute To The Beatles Comes to the Aronoff Center

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES presents The Best of Abbey Road Live! In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the release of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the Beatles' greatest hits to life in addition to all of your early favorites. The celebration comes to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall for one performance only on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 7:30pm as part of Cincinnati Arts Association's 2019-20 Season.

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). Experience the world's most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens, and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the Abbey Road album to life with the 2019-20 Tour.

Together longer than the Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the Beatles' greatest hits along with all of your other favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!

Like the Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

For more information, visit www.raintribute.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You