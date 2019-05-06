Playhouse Presents its Pride Night

Now in its fifth year, Playhouse Pride provides an opportunity for LGBTQIA community members and allies to gather together and enjoy a performance. This year's event takes place with a performance of TINY HOUSES. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Safe and Supported, a non-profit that works to prevent and end LGBTQIA youth homelessness in Hamilton County.



The full Pride Night package is $90 per person and includes:

• Pre-show cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m.

• Tiny Houses performance at 8 p.m.*

• Post-show party with open bar and live music

• Donation to Safe and Supported



*Seating in Center or Side A sections, based on availability. Tickets in Side B section are $50 and include post-show party with cash bar and donation to Safe and Supported.



When:

Friday, May 31, 6:30 p.m.



Where:

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

962 Mt Adams Cir, Cincinnati, OH 45202



Who:

Playhouse Pride Committee:

Jim Conway, Co-Chair

Julia Wesselkamper, Co-Chair

Jon Alicea, Darrick Beekman John Bruggen, Dean Clevenger, Freeman Durham, Scott Farmer, Nirvani Head, Holly Huttenbauer, Julian Johnson, Alek Lucke, Pam McFarland, Vanessa Melendez, Megan Mitchell, Kathy Nardiello, Nick Puncer, Chase Rickey, Cathy Sarky, Bret Schneider, Daniel Tonozzi, Steve Wanamaker,

The Playhouse PRIDE night package is $90 per person, or a $35 upgrade for guests who already have tickets to TINY HOUSES. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit cincyplay.com or call the Playhouse Box Office at 513-421-3888 (toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana at 800-582-3208). Call 513-345-2248 for Telecommunications Device for the Deaf accessibility. Photos of last year's event available here.









