NO PROMISES Vocal Band Returns With A Cappella Christmas Concerts at Cincinnati Venues

A cappella holiday magic returns to the tri-state this December as NO PROMISES Vocal Band re-launches their beloved annual "Christmas With No Promises" tour. Sonic stocking- stuffers from Alicia Keys, Andy Williams, Joni Mitchell and Dan Fogelberg will be on offer as the region's premier vocal jazz ensemble sings a family-friendly concert of sacred and secular classics, including selections from their recent "Boy Band Diaries" show with the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra.

"Christmas With No Promises" will be presented four times:

Community of the Good Shepherd Thursday, December 16, 7:30pm

8815 East Kemper Road | Montgomery 60m Family-Length Program

A Freewill Offering Will Be Accepted; No Reservations Required Health Protocol: Masks Recommended

The Carnegie

feat. The Nancy James Trio

Saturday, December 18, 7:30pm

1028 Scott Boulevard | Covington

Full-Length Program with Two Sets

Tickets $25

Tickets Required: www.thecarnegie.com, or 859.957.1940 Health Protocol: Masks Required

St. Columban Parish

Tuesday, December 21, 7:30pm

894 Oakland Road | Loveland

60m Family-Length Program

A Freewill Offering Will Be Accepted; No Reservations Required Health Protocol: Masks Recommended

Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre feat. The Pamela Mallory Trio Wednesday, December 22, 7:30pm 801 Matson Place | Price Hill Full-Length Program with Two Sets Tickets $25

Reservations Required: http://www.cincinnatilandmarkproductions.com/Incline/, or 513.241.6550 Health Protocol: Masks Required

Leading up to 2020 holiday season in which live vocal performances were simply impossible, the men of NO PROMISES were facing the prospect of discontinuing a holiday tradition enjoyed by thousands every year since 2015. So they pivoted, tapping Cider Mill Productions and Over-The-Rhine's beautiful Memorial Hall for a live-recorded holiday soiree. More than 90 donors contributed nearly $7,000 to cover production expenses and venue rental. The result was a visually and acoustically stunning video- on-demand experience that created a bridge to the resumption of live holiday performances in 2021.

But it wasn't all streaming video and waiting around for conditions to improve. In summer 2021, NO PROMISES joined forces with the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra in a show called "The Boy Band Diaries." Performed on outdoor stages in Covington, Ft. Thomas and Middletown, the collaboration surveyed a century of a male harmony singing, from the Ink Spots and the Hi-Los, through the Beach Boys and Motown, all the way to groups like NSYNC and Home Free. Four selections from "The Boy Band Diaries" will be included in the 2021 "Christmas With No Promises" set.