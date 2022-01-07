NKU SOTA Postpones Dates for Remaining Theatre & Dance Season

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts will be postponing its remaining spring 2022 productions by one week as a precaution for the campus and community due to recent COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant. This includes the regional premiere of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, moved to Feb. 25-March 6, 2022; the 20th Anniversary of the YES Festival of new plays, moved to April 7-17, 2022; and Dance '22 will run April 22-24, 2022. Tickets for each production will be available about one month prior to their respective openings. Patrons can purchase tickets and view up-to-date information at nku.edu/tickets. Please contact the SOTA Box Office at (859) 572-5464 or email at boxoffice@nku.edu with any questions or concerns.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical | Feb. 25-March 6, 2022

Tickets on sale: Jan. 24, 2022

As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control and mythological monsters and Greek gods on his trail. Zeus's master lightning bolt has been stolen and Percy is the prime suspect. Now he and his friends must embark on an epic quest to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book is an action-packed, mythical adventure that will thrill everyone in the family.

YES Festival of New Plays - 20th Anniversary

The Year End Series (YES) Festival is NKU's new-play festival, the oldest collegiate new-play festival in the country. Learn more at nku.edu/yesfestival.

Falstaff and the Endless Machine by Jared Michael Delaney | April 7-17, 2022

Tickets on sale: March 7, 2022

Young Jack Falstaff is eager to join the army and prove himself worthy of becoming a knight, both to himself and his friends at the Boar's Head Tavern. After he signs up, however, he is given duties that he didn't expect and don't exactly sit right with him. How can he decide between friendship and duty? Love and honor? Justice and the law? Falstaff explores how the most famous drunken coward in literary history became who he became.

New Year's Eve at the Stop-n-Go by Samantha Oty | April 8-17, 2022

Tickets on sale: March 7, 2022

A group of friends confront their changing lives and each other at a convenience store on Dec. 31, 1999.

Keeper of the Realm by D. Lynn Meyers | April 1-16, 2022

The Carnegie - Covington, KY

Tickets available at TheCarnegie.com

What happens when middle age parents unexpectedly pass and their 20 something children get together to decide what happens to their family house and possessions? Add in the parents who haven't quite moved on and mysterious person with an eye to encyclopedias. Keeper of the Realm is about those we love and what is truly never lost.



Dance '22 | April 22-24, 2022

Tickets on sale: March 28, 2022

Featuring a company of our best young dance artists, along with new and innovative works created by faculty, guest artists, and nationally renowned choreographers, Dance '22 has something for everyone - theatre dance, contemporary and classical ballet, tap, modern, jazz, and world dance.

Health & Safety Guidelines

With safety in mind, SOTA is moving to touchless mobile ticketing and print-at-home options. If you do not have a mobile device or home printing capabilities, please call the Box Office (859) 572-5464 for alternative options.

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, all sales will become credit card only to create a "touchless" payment environment for improved health and safety of guests.

NKU is following all CDC and government guidelines, and continues to monitor the COVID situation. Masks are required indoors on campus for all guests, vaccinated and unvaccinated. In addition, actors undergo routine COVID-19 testing in order to perform without a face mask and to ensure the safety of guests. Visit nku.edu/covid19 for the latest information.