NEXT TO NORMAL Opens Ensemble Theatre's 25-26 Season

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will kick off its 40th Anniversary Season with the regional musical revival of one of its bestselling shows and fan favorite, Next to Normal, returning to ETC’s stage September 13 – October 5, 2025. This Tony Award– and Pulitzer Prize–winning rock musical, with an extraordinary score by Tom Kitt and poignant book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, delves into the heart of a family shattered by mental illness but held together by love. Hailed by The New York Times as a “transformative” musical, this modern masterpiece is a must-see theatrical event. Premiere sponsors are Daniel Brown and Mark Haggard. Directed by D. Lynn Meyers.

Diana Goodman is a suburban mom struggling with bipolar disorder. Her daughter, Natalie, is a stressed-out overachiever ready to snap. And Dan, her exhausted architect husband, is determined to keep everything “normal.” As Diana’s symptoms worsen and effective treatment remains elusive, the Goodmans must finally connect and learn how to see each other for who they truly are. A cathartic and empathetic triumph of contemporary musical theatre, Next to Normal features soaring rock music, unforgettable characters, and a gripping, emotionally resonant story that echoes long after the final note.

“This isn’t a remount; this is a reinvention, a revival of the magnificent show we produced 14 years ago,” says Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “We were the first theatre in the country to receive the regional rights to do this show in 2011 and after a hugely successful run, it honestly never occurred to me that we could or would do it again. But for our 40th Anniversary, we wanted to do something from the vault. In a time when there’s so much discord in our world, we needed to stop and focus on what it means to lose, to gain, to make our own choices, and to stay alive. It’s an exceedingly real look at how trauma and grief can change someone and be unapologetic about what it costs to truly love someone.”