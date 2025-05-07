ME, MYSELF AND OTHER World Premiere Opens In June At Know Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Me, Myself and Other, a solo show, written, produced & performed by Diana Romero. Directed & produced by Maggie Whittum, will have its world premiere at Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St, Cincinnati, OH, 45202.

Two survivors, one stage - uniting Diana Romero, writer/performer and MS warrior, and Maggie Whittum, director/producer and stroke survivor. This show is particularly unique in that it is the first time in the 22 year history of the Cincy Fringe that a wheelchair user is performing a solo show.

The show follows Diana's journey as a first-generation American woman navigating life's complexities-balancing cultural identities, overcoming the stigma of feeling "othered," and facing a life-changing diagnosis. Suddenly, she's navigating a new reality-one defined by physical limitations and societal misconceptions about disability. Despite the setbacks, her journey becomes one of self-discovery and empowerment, showing that the challenges she faced in the past have prepared her for the greatest fight of her life.

In a world that often overlooks or misrepresents marginalized voices, Me, Myself, and Other stands out as a raw, honest, and uplifting celebration of individuality. The show is also notable because it's entirely created by trailblazing disabled creatives-written, performed, produced, and directed by individuals who understand the journey firsthand.

Diana Romero is an award-winning writer and producer with a television and film background. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at 32. In 2018 she became a wheelchair user and speaks about her experiences with accessibility and advocacy.

Maggie Whittum is a filmmaker, theatre artist, disability advocate, public speaker and stroke survivor at age 33. She has directed and produced plays, musicals and improv comedy in the US and abroad, including shows at the Edinburgh, Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto Fringe Festivals.

Running Sunday June 1 - 6:45 PM; Tuesday June 3 - 8:30 PM; Saturday June 7 - 4:00 PM (with ASL); Wednesday June 11 - 6:45 PM; Friday June 13 - 6:45 PM.

