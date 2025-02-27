MACBETH Begins At Cincinnati Shakespeare Company This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will present Shakespeare's Macbeth, a chilling and electrifying adaptation that blurs the boundaries between free will and control, playing February 28 - March 23, 2025.

This production is directed by one of CSC's Artistic Associates, Christopher V. Edwards and features an ensemble cast of 16 actors. Macbeth is generously sponsored by Monteverdi Tuscany, Blank Rome, and Messer.

Set during the early days of the Cold War, this reimagining of Macbeth delves into ambition, mind control, and psychological manipulation. When enigmatic witches unveil a prophecy of power, Macbeth and his calculating wife spiral into a ruthless pursuit of dominance. As paranoia mounts and reality fractures, their descent into madness becomes a chilling exploration of how far the human mind can be pushed-and who is truly pulling the strings. This electrifying adaptation blurs the boundaries between free will and control, immersing audiences in a world where the edge of insanity is closer than it appears.

Christopher V. Edwards is returning to the CSC stage to direct Macbeth. In addition to his role as a CSC Artistic Associate, his previous directing credits at Cincy Shakes include: A Raisin in the Sun, Othello, and Fences. Edwards is also the current Artistic Director at the Actors' Shakespeare Project in Boston. "In the corridors of power, a covert operation codenamed "MK-Beth" unfolds, blending Shakespearean tragedy with Cold War paranoia. This is all used as a jumping off point for the production." Says director Christopher V. Edwards. Inspired by Mk-Ultra and similar Cold War conspiracies, Edwards has created a mind-bending Macbeth that investigates the dangers of ambition and power grounded in history. "In my experience with Macbeth productions and analyses, I've noticed a tendency to emphasize the play's supernatural elements. While these dark, seemingly omnipotent forces do create a palpable sense of fear and loss of control over our lives and destinies, I believe their impact is less significant than the realities of human capacity for evil."

The cast includes many familiar faces. Darnell Pierre Benjamin plays Macbeth with Hayley Guthrie as Lady Macbeth. Sara Mackie, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, and Aiden Sims play the three witches and Kelly Mengelkoch plays Hecate as well as the Porter and Seyton. Jasimine Bouldin, Billy Chace, Jim Hopkins, Patrick Earl Phillips, Sylvester Little Jr., and Brent Vimtrup return to the CSC stage, filling out the ensemble. Jason Coffenberry and Dani Grace Nissen make their first appearance in a main-stage production after both performing in previous educational and park tours. Adah Mosher and Ceridwyn Guthrie will both be making their CSC debuts as Fleance and Little Duff respectively.

The creative team features many returning and guest designers. Robert Carlton Stimmel returns as Projections Designer with Rainy Edwards acting as Associate Projections Designer. Jon Savage sets the stage with his eerie scenic design, creating the setting of MK-Beth. Nia Safarr Banks' costume design establishes the early 60's time period. Lighting Designer Watson and Sound Designer Zack Bennett help further establish the sinister feelings associated with the Scottish play. Gina Cerimele-Mechley returns as intimacy and fight director, guiding the cast through the many murders of Macbeth. Macbeth will be stage managed by Cole Sweasy with Assistant Stage Manager Rowan Rozzi.

Macbeth runs from February 28 - March 23. Performances are on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with 3 Sunday matinees on March 9, 16, and 23 at 2:00 PM. CSC offers performances with accessibility resources. Live Audio Descriptions are available on February 28, and there is a Sign Language Interpreted performance on March 23.

For the best ticketing experience and to avoid resale sites or scams, please be sure to only purchase tickets directly through Cincinnati Shakespeare Company online at cincyshakes.com or by calling the Box Office at 513.381.2273. Ticket prices range from $12-$82; don't pay more!

Discounts are available for students, seniors, educators, military personnel, local residents, and community partners at all performances.

For those seeking last-minute options or additional ways to save, $12 Rush Tickets are available to anyone (not just students) starting one hour before each performance. These tickets, offered in various seating locations, are subject to availability and must be purchased in person at the Box Office within an hour of show time. Additionally, $14 "Access" tickets are offered in the Upper Gallery for each performance and can be purchased in advance online or by calling the Box Office.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the CSC Box Office at 513.381.BARD (2273) ext. 1, or visit cincyshakes.com. Visa, Discover, MasterCard, and American Express are accepted, and ticketing fees apply.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is located at 1195 Elm Street, adjacent to Washington Park. In addition to abundant public parking options in the immediate vicinity, CSC offers parking services, including valet parking for $25 (managed by Star Parking) and self-parking for $15 (managed by 3CDC) in the adjacent lot. Reservations can be made in advance online or by contacting the Box Office. For more details, visit cincyshakes.com/your-visit/parking.

