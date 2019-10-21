Know Theatre Presents PUFFS

Fresh off its triumphant Off-Broadway debut comes this raucous new comedy about seven eventful years at a certain school of magic and magic. From November 22 - December 21, Know Theatre is proud to bring Cincinnati our version of the uncensored, unexpected flipside of the fantasy world you only THINK you know so well.

Puffs follows the adventures of a trio of friends, three "Puffs," as they study magic at school of male magic and female magic, concurrent with a certain boy wizard and his friends. Through their wacky adventures, they encounter characters like "The Death Buddies," "Blondo Malfoy," "The Headmaster," "Professor McG," "A Certain Potions Teacher," and of course, the evil "Mr. Voldy"!

Magic, sports, and a battle against evil collide in a hilarious new play for anyone who's ever felt like they weren't the hero of their story.

Puffs is directed by Know Theatre Producing Artistic Director Andrew Hungerford. Here's what he had to say about why the Know just couldn't resist bringing this smash-hit new play to Cincinnati audiences this season:

Puffs is the story of what happens when your dreams come true, but not in the way you thought they would. Using pop culture fantasies of the 80's and 90's as a jumping off point, it takes flight as a story of friendship, adventure, and magic. Rising above satire, it's a delightfully satisfying play with a big silly heart at its core.

Puffs is a play for everyone who ever wanted someone to tell them, "yer a wizard;" everyone who felt the power of Grayskull; everyone who thought they could bear that ring to the fires whence it came; everyone who knew the force would be with them; everyone who has ever dreamt of a larger world beyond the everyday, and thought about what might happen if they were able to step through that wardrobe into a place where magic is real. It's a perfect way to close out 2019.

Puffs features a script that offers tons of opportunities for improvisation, so be prepared for each night of this five week run to offer something new. To navigate this comedic adventure, Know has assembled a crack team of actors who will bring this boisterous, unpredictable and magical world to life.

Ben Dudley returns to the MainStage after his 2015 starring role in Joe Zettlemaier's All Childish Things, as well as many adventures in our episodic theatre program Serials! and our annual celebration of live arts, the Cincinnati Fringe Festival.

He'll play new-student-in-town Wayne Hopkins, an otherwise normal, run of the mill, pop-culture-obsessed kid. Thrust into a magical world from decidedly non-magical origins in New Mexico, he thinks he just might be destined for something great... when he's sorted into the Puffs! But, just because you're an underdog doesn't mean you can't become the hero...right?

Brandon Burton also makes his return to the Know as Wayne's new pal, Oliver Rivers. Last seen at the Know as the hilarious Castle Guard in Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood and Islington & Lord Rat Speaker in Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere, this time he plays a whiz-kid who excelled in the non-magical world, suddenly forced to cope with being extremely below average as a wizard.

Regular Know fans will recognize SCPA alum Maliyah Gramata-Jones from 2018's RED BIKE or 2012's The Afghan Women's Writing Project. This time, she gets to sink her teeth into the role of Megan Jones, the Puff-Who-Would-Be-Snake. Will she ever find a reason to embrace the lovable Puff inside? Or will she finally convince her schoolmates that she belongs with the "cool" kids over with Blondo Malfoy?

Bringing to life the rest of this enchanted environment is a cast of comic and improv sorcerers including Andrew Ian Adams, Merritt Beischel, Brianna Bernard, Maggie Cramer, Jared Earland, Elizabeth Chinn Molloy, Jordan Trovillion, and Know Theatre's own Producer of Irregular Programming, Chris Wesselman.

Follow their adventures as the otherwise entirely un-noteworthy Puffs house tries to stop losing every competition to the Braves... and the Smarts. And the Snakes.

If only the Puffs and their de facto leader Cedric could find their confidence and figure out how to take first place... Okay, that's perhaps shooting too high; how about second place? No? Okay, third! Yeah, THIRD OR NOTHING!

Will the Puffs ever rise above the lowest rung on the ladder? Will Cedric survive Year 4? Will Wayne overcome his non-magical past to become not just an adequate wizard but maybe even the hero? To find out, grab your broom and wand and badger your way to Puffs, running November 21st - December 25th, only at Your Theatrical Playground.

Cast in Alphabetical Order

Andrew Ian Adams - Cedric/Mr. Voldy

Merritt Beischel - Narrator

Brianna Bernard - Sally Perks

Brandon Burton - Oliver Rivers

Maggie Cramer - Leanne, etc

Ben Dudley - Wayne Hopkins

Jared Earland - Ernie Mac etc

Maliyah Gramata-Jones - Megan Jones

Elizabeth Chinn Molloy - Hannah etc

Jordan Trovillion - Susie Bones, etc

Chris Wessleman - J Finch, etc

Production Team

Director & Lighting Designer: Andrew Hungerford

Scenic designer: Baron E. Pugh

Costume Designer: Noelle Wedig-Johnston

Sound Designer: Douglas Borntrager

Props Designer & Scenic Charge: Kayla Williams

Stage Manager: Meghan Winter

Technical Director: Henry Bateman

Tickets: $25 regular price tickets

$35 "Living Wage" tickets, supporting working artists in Cincinnati

$15 Rush tickets at the door 10 minutes prior to curtain (when available)

FREE walk-up tickets are available on Wednesdays, as part of Know's Welcome Experiment.

Advance reservations to Welcome Experiment performances are $10.00.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting knowtheatre.com or calling 513.300.5669.





