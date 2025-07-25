Jerry Seinfeld to Perform Two Shows at Cincinnati’s Aronoff Center in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will bring his signature observational humor to the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall in Cincinnati for two performances on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 1 at 10:00 AM at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at (513) 621-2787 [ARTS], or in person at the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Prices start at $70, inclusive of all fees, and are subject to change.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time, Seinfeld is known for turning the ordinary into the hilarious with his unique style and impeccable timing. His career skyrocketed after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981, leading to the creation of the landmark NBC sitcom Seinfeld, co-created with Larry David. The show ran for nine seasons and has been named the greatest television series of all time by TV Guide and 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair.

Seinfeld’s recent projects include the Netflix specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill, as well as the hit series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. He also starred in and directed the comedy film Unfrosted and has authored several best-selling books.