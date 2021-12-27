JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT Will Play The Palace Theatre in January

One of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation, Jason Isbell possesses an incredible penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, turning them into beautiful songs of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt, and sometimes brutal honesty.

CAPA presents Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Sunday, January 16, at 8 pm. Tickets are $49.75-$99.75 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Isbell broke through in 2013 with the release of Southeastern. His next two albums, Something More Than Free (2015) and The Nashville Sound (2017), won Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song. Isbell's song "Maybe It's Time" was featured in the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born.

Reunions (2020) is a critically acclaimed collection of ten songs that showcase an artist at the height of his power and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence. In April 2021, it was announced that Isbell would appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon.



In October 2021, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released a special, new covers album, Georgia Blue. Created to celebrate Georgia's role in the 2020 election, the record consists of new versions of 13 songs with ties to the state, including tracks originally recorded by Georgia natives R.E.M., Drivn' N' Cryin', James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, The Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Now It's Overhead, Gladys Knight & The Pips, The Allman Brothers Band, and Vic Chesnutt. All proceeds will benefit three non-profit organizations: Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight, and Georgia STAND-UP.