Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman Brings 20th Anniversary Tour to the Aronoff Center, April 19

On the heels of the successful “Postcards From Ireland,” Celtic Woman will carry on its legacy of uplifting performances packed with breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity.

The group today announced it will bring an all-new live show to celebrate its 20th anniversary to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 7:30 PM. The Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour will be delighting audiences with its fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music that echoes Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage, while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. For groups of ten or more, call (513) 977-4157. Applicable services fees may apply. Prices are subject to change.

In the 20 years since the global musical sensation's debut, Celtic Woman has emerged as both a formidable musical presence and a genuine cultural phenomenon. The group's albums and DVD releases have been consistent multi-platinum best-sellers and its concert tours continue to touch the hearts of a devoted audience that spans the globe. Both an accomplished recording ensemble and a world-class performing collective, Celtic Woman introduces some of Ireland's most talented singers and musicians to the world stage.

The group's repertoire encompasses Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites, and stirring originals. The lineup of performers has evolved in the years since the group's inception, but the Signature Sound of Celtic Woman has remained consistent, showcasing the members' individual and collaborative talents.

Celtic Woman is comprised of four young Irish women whose performing skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life. In concert, their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers, and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including bodhrán, tin whistle, bouzouki, and Uilleann pipes.

Returning to the group is soprano Mairéad Carlin, a former member who joins the show for this very special anniversary tour. Joining her are fellow soprano Muirgen O'Mahony, fiddle and Irish harp maestro Tara McNeill, as well as the newest member of the group, the multi-talented Emma Warren, who has toured with Riverdance and Heartbeat of Home, and most recently performed in Les Misérables, London.

Later this year, PBS will air the accompanying “20th ANNIVERSARY” TV special in North America across 60+ local PBS stations. Filmed in The Helix Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, it takes fans on a journey back to where it all began 20 years ago (and in the very same theater). The TV special features appearances from four very special guests, including original members Lisa Kelly, Máiréad Nesbitt, Méav Ní Mhaolchatha, and Chloë Agnew -- who join Celtic Woman for this wonderful TV special packed with emotional and heart stirring performances.

Following the PBS broadcasts, the “20th ANNIVERSARY” album and DVD will be released in January 2024 and feature brand-new compositions and arrangements plus some fan favorites.

Since 2005, Celtic Woman has sold over ten million CDs and DVDs, and amassed more than three billion streams, making it the only all-female act to achieve multi-platinum success in the classical crossover and world music genres during the past decade. Named Billboard's #1 World Music Artist of the Year six times, twelve of the studio CDs have debuted at #1 on Billboard's World Album chart. Celtic Woman has also scored two Top 10 debuts on Billboard's influential album chart and five Top Five DVDs on Billboard's Top Video chart, as well as achieving platinum-level sales in nine countries. Their 2016 album release, Destiny, was nominated for a Grammy award in the category of Best World Music Album, marking the group's first-ever Grammy nomination.

