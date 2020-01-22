Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents FORTUNE

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati kicks off the new year with the mystifying regional premiere comedy Fortune by Deborah Zoe Laufer, coming to the stage January 18-February 15, 2020. Sure to spark warmth this winter, this quirky comedy is about finding love, whether it's in the cards or not. The Ithaca Times calls this play "charming and off-beat...the laughter is constant and the romance is sweet in this fine concoction." Directed by Brian Robertson. Production Sponsor is John Goering.

Maude, aka Madame Rosa, is not your average fortune teller. A true clairvoyant with a bluntness that won't quit, she often scares her customers away with the truth of what their futures hold. However, when love-hungry accountant Jeremy stumbles into her parlor with death in his imminent future, Maude tells a little white lie triggering supernatural consequences and changing both their destinies. In hilarious rom-com style, Fortune sweetly affirms the benefits of the unpredictability of life.

"We chose this play to start the New Year off with a lot of hope and joy. Fortune captures the idea that you think you know what's coming your way, but you never do," says Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. "It demonstrates that life is a great adventure, and unexpected romance brings highs and lows. This play follows the journey of two people who start out with a great deal of pessimism but work towards hope, which is what I wish we all find in 2020."

A complete calendar of performances and more information available online at www.ensemblecincinnati.org.





