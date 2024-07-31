DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL Comes to the Aronoff Center in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway in Cincinnati will present Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical for 9 performances at the Aronoff Center from December 10 – 15 as a special engagement in the 24/25 Broadway in Cincinnati Season.

This classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike. Tickets will be available online at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at 513.621.ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office, downtown.

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason’s music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2024 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by four-time Tony Award®-winning director, Jack O’Brien.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will play the Aronoff Center from December 10 – 15, 2024: Tuesday – Friday at 7:00 PM, Saturday at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and Sunday at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Tickets start at $35 and can be found online at CincinnatiArts.org, by phone at 513.621.ARTS or in person at the Aronoff Center Box Office downtown. For groups of 10 or more, contact the group sales department at 513.369.4363. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. For more information, please visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.

Comments