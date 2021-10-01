Cynthia Erivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More to Perform With Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops have announced several updates to the 2021/22 schedule. Newly added artists include pianist Inon Barnatan; CSO Acting Associate Principal Flute Henrik Heide; vocalists Cynthia Erivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Tatiana Mayfield; and local folk duo Over The Rhine. Several concerts and events have been added: an installation of autosonic gongs by composer Jay Schwartz will be free and publicly available in the foyer of Music Hall; the Cincinnati Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform side-by-side with the CSO; and the CSO Chamber Players will perform three concerts in the intimate setting of the Harry T. Wilks studio.

Newly Announced Artists:

Pianist Inon Barnatan and CSO Acting Associate Principal Flute Henrik Heide will each take a solo turn with CSO Creative Partner Matthias Pintscher and the Orchestra Friday, October 1, 2021 for a program of works celebrating the Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial. Due to COVID-19-related international travel complications, the previously announced Ensemble Intercontemporain will not perform. Updated programs are listed below. On October 1-3, 2021, composer Jay Schwartz will install an autosonic gong installation, creating a sound world environment in the foyer of Music Hall.

John Morris Russell (JMR) and the Cincinnati Pops welcome two-time Oscar nominee and Grammy, Tony and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo to Music Hall one night only, March 29, 2022. Erivo first appeared with the CSO as part of Classical Roots with JMR at Crossroads Church of Cincinnati in 2017, and for her return engagement, she will highlight contributions of iconic women from across the musical landscape.

Additionally, Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell, jazz vocalist Tatiana Mayfield, and local folk duo Over The Rhine will join the Pops in the previously announced JMR's Greatest Hits, April 29, 30 and May 1, 2022. A celebration of JMR's 10th anniversary season as Pops Conductor, the concert features guest artists from the past decade's most memorable concerts, and music from every genre-from iconic movie scores, to pops, classics, Broadway hits and jazz-plus a world premiere commission from Grammy Award-winning composer Eric Whitacre.

Program Updates:

Trifonov Recital:

Following his recent appearances with the Orchestra as part of MusicNOW, Daniil Trifanov will return to the Music Hall stage November 10, 2021 for a solo recital of works by Szymanowski, Debussy, Prokofiev, and Brahms.

CSO Chamber Players

The CSO has announced dates and programs for its annual CSO Chamber Players series. On three Friday evenings: February 11, April 1, and May 6, 2022, members of the Orchestra will perform chamber music from Mozart to Piazzolla, Beethoven to Kodály, Shostakovich, Golijov and other composers in the intimate setting of the Harry T. Wilks studio in Music Hall. Tickets on sale November 30, 2021.

CSO/CSYO Side-by-side

Music Director Louis Langrée and Assistant Conductor Wilbur Lin will conduct the combined forces of the CSO and the Cincinnati Symphony Youth Orchestra Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in a program that includes Wagner's Prelude from Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg and Liszt's Les Preludes. The annual event offers young musicians in the youth orchestra the professional opportunity to rehearse and perform side-by-side with their mentors from the CSO.

Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial

Friday, October 1, 2021, 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Saturday, October 2, 2021, 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Sunday, October 3, 2021, 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall Foyer

Music for Autosonic Gongs

A unique installation from artist Jay Schwartz, where visitors will experience a sound world specific to the Foyer of Music Hall. Free and open to the public



Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial

Friday, October 1, 2021, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Contemporary Colors: The Sound & The Ecstasy

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Matthias Pintscher, conductor (CSO Creative Partner)

Henrik Heide, flute

Inon Barnatan, piano

Olga NEUWIRTH Aello - ballet mécanomorphe

Matthias PINTSCHER NUR

Helmut LACHENMANN Tableau

SCRIABIN Symphony No. 4, Poème de l'extase, ("The Poem of Ecstasy")



Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Please note: the film Die Stadt Ohne Juden has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial

Sunday, October 3, 2021, 7:30pm

Plum Street Temple

Chamber Music Program

Musicians of the CSO

Jaime Morales-Matos, conductor

GRISEY Stèle

Matthias PINTSCHER vitres (fragment...)

Matthias PINTSCHER beyond (a system of passing)

Kalevi AHO Solo V, for bassoon

Matthias PINTSCHER Profiles of Light



CSO-Proof

Thursday, October 7, 2021, 8:00pm

Friday, October 8, 2021, 8:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall, Ballroom

CSO PROOF-ANNO: The Four Seasons

Anna Meredith and Antonio Vivaldi, composers

Louis Langrée, conductor

Anna Meredith, electronics

Eleanor Meredith, video

Simon Hendry, sound design

Charles Morey, violin



Saturday, October 9, 2021, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Big Brass Bash

The CSO Brass Section

GABRIELI: "Canzon duodecimi toni" from Sacrae Symphoniae

STRAUSS: Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare

HAYDN: "Achieved is the Glorious Work" from The Creation

Erik MORALES: Ancient City

SCHEIDT: "Canzon Cornetto á 4 voci" from Paduana, Galliarda, etc.

KOETSIER: Brass Symphony, Op. 80

MAHLER: Mvt. IV. Urlicht ("Primeval Light") from Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Resurrection

PRICE: Adoration

Bruce BROUGHTON: Fanfares, Marches, Hymns, and Finale for Brass Choir and Percussion



Pops

Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Aoife O'Donovan: America, Come

John Morris Russell, conductor

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Aoife O'Donovan, singer/songwriter



Pops

Saturday, October 23, 2021, 7:30pm

Sunday, October 24, 2021, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Film with Live Orchestra

Christopher Dragon, conductor

CSO

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - Season Opener!

Friday, October 29, 2021, 7:30pm

Saturday, October 30, 2021, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Freedom & Joy

Louis Langrée, conductor

Drew Petersen, piano

Stefani Matsuo, violin

BRAHMS F-A-E Sonata, Scherzo

Andrew NORMAN Suspend, A Fantasy for Piano and Orchestra

BRAHMS Symphony No. 3

Pops

Saturday, November 6, 2021, Time TBA

Digital Premiere

Lollipops in Space!

Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conductor

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 7:30pm

Daniil Trifonov in Recital

Cincinnati Music Hall

Daniil Trifonov, piano

SZYMANOWSKI Sonata No. 3

DEBUSSY Pour le Piano

PROKOFIEV Sarcasms

BRAHMS Sonata No. 3 in F minor

CSO

Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 14, 2021, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Gaffigan Conducts Mahler 4

James Gaffigan, conductor

Robert Sullivan, trumpet

Catherine Trottmann, soprano

NERUDA Trumpet Concerto

MAHLER Symphony No. 4

CSO

Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:00am

Saturday, November 20, 2021, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Manny, Haydn & Beethoven 8

Louis Langrée, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 8

HAYDN Concerto in D Major

Sebastian CURRIER Track 8 (CSO Commission, World Premiere)

CSO

Friday, November 26, 2021, 7:30pm

Saturday, November 27, 2021, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Debussy, Ravel & Mendelssohn

Roderick Cox, conductor

Conrad Tao, piano

DEBUSSY Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish

Pops

Cincinnati Pops - Season Opener!

Friday, December 3, 2021, 7:30pm

Saturday, December 4, 2021, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 5, 2021, 2:00pm

Friday, December 10, 2021, 7:30pm

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

HOLIDAY POPS

John Morris Russell, conductor

Aubrey Logan and Michael Preacely, vocalists

Pops

Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 7:00pm

Thursday, December 30, 2021, 7:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: Film with Live Orchestra

Damon Gupton, conductor



Pops

Friday, December 31, 2021, 8:00pm

New Year's Eve at Music Hall: Shaken, Not Stirred

Cincinnati Music Hall

John Morris Russell, conductor

Capathia Jenkins and Ron Bohmer, vocalists

CSO

Saturday, January 8, 2022, 7:30pm

Sunday, January 9, 2022, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Dawson, Beethoven & Bernstein: A Shared Humanity

James Conlon, conductor

BEETHOVEN Fidelio Overture

DAWSON The Negro Folk Symphony

BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

BEETHOVEN Leonore Overture No. 3



CSO

Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:00am

Saturday, January 15, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

La Valse & Simpson Premiere

Louis Langrée, conductor

Nicola Benedetti, violin

STRAUSS Der Rosenkavalier Suite

RAVEL La Valse

Mark SIMPSON Violin Concerto (CSO Co-commission, U.S. Premiere)



Pops

Friday, January 21, 2022, 7:30pm

Saturday, January 22, 2022, 7:30pm

Sunday, January 23, 2022, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Cirque Goes Broadway

John Morris Russell, conductor

Cirque de la Symphonie

The contortionists, balancers, tumblers and athletes of Cirque execute gravity-defying acrobatics as JMR conducts the Pops performing top Broadway hits.



CSO

Friday, January 28, 2022, 7:30pm

Saturday, January 29, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Pintscher Premiere & Rachmaninoff

Matthias Pintscher, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

Matthias PINTSCHER Assonaza (for violin and chamber orchestra) (CSO Commission, World Premiere)

RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances

Pops

Friday, February 4, 2022, 7:30pm

Saturday, February 5, 2022, 7:30pm

Sunday, February 6, 2022, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

The Music of John Williams - 90th Birthday Celebration

Damon Gupton, conductor

John Williams's unforgettable scores are the soundtrack to our lives. Pops Principal Guest Conductor Damon Gupton leads the Pops in selections from Superman, Star Wars, E.T., The Witches of Eastwick, and other favorites from the big screen.



CSO + CSYO

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

CSO/CSYO Side-by-side: Radiance

Louis Langrée, conductor

Wilbur Lin, conductor

WAGNER Prelude from Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

TBA Concerto

Frank TICHELI Radiant Voices

LISZT Les Préludes

CSO Chamber Players

Friday, February 11, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall, Wilks Studio

Chamber Players

MOZART Divertimento in E-flat Major for String Trio

PIAZZOLLA Libertango

BEETHOVEN String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 95, Serioso

Osvaldo GOLIJOV Last Round



CSO

Saturday, February 12, 2022, 7:30pm

Sunday, February 13, 2022, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Tango & City Noir

John Storgårds, conductor

Ksenija Sidorova, accordion

Philip GLASS The Canyon

PIAZZOLLA Aconcagua

John ADAMS City Noir

CSO

Friday, March 4, 2022, 11:00am

Saturday, March 5, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Canellakis & Elgar Concerto

Karina Canellakis, conductor

August Read THOMAS Brio

ELGAR Cello Concerto

SIBELIUS Lemminkäinen Suite

Pops

Saturday, March 5, 2022, 10:30am

Cincinnati Music Hall

LOLLIPOPS

The Orchestra's concerts for families with kids ranging from 2-9. Program to be announced.

CSO

Friday, March 11, 2022, 7:30pm

Saturday, March 12, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Mozart & Mazzoli Premiere

Louis Langrée, conductor

Jennifer Koh, violin

May Festival Chorus

Missy MAZZOLI Violin Concerto (CSO Co-commission)

MOZART Mass in C Minor



Pops

Friday, March 18, 2022, 7:30pm

Saturday, March 19, 2022, 7:30pm

Sunday, March 20, 2022, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

John Morris Russell, conductor

Blaine Krauss, vocalist

Tamika Lawrence, vocalist

CoCo Smith, vocalist

Three powerhouse singers join JMR and the Pops for a tribute to the Queen of Soul.



CSO

Friday, March 25, 2022, 7:30pm

Saturday, March 26, 2022, 7:30pm

Sunday, March 27, 2022, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Symphonie Fantastique

Louis Langrée, conductor

Eighth Blackbird

Wynton MARSALIS Orchestral Fanfare (CSO Co-Commission)

KINDS OF KINGS New Work (CSO Commission, World Premiere)

BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique



Pops

Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Cynthia Erivo

John Morris Russell, conductor

The two-time Oscar nominee and Grammy, Tony and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo, who first appeared with the CSO as part of Classical Roots, returns with a show highlighting contributions of iconic women from across the musical landscape.

CSO

Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:00am

Saturday, April 2, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Bartók & Prokofiev 5

Kazushi Ōno, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

TAKEMITSU A Flock Descends into the Pentagonal Garden (Tori wa hoshigata no niwa ni oriru)

BARTÓK Piano Concerto No. 3

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5

CSO Chamber Players

Friday, April 1, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall, Wilks Studio

Chamber Players

KODÁLY Duo for Violin & Cello, Op. 7

BARTÓK Contrasts

BEETHOVEN Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20

CSO

Friday, April 8, 2022, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 9, 2022, 7:30pm

Bronfman & La Mer

Cincinnati Music Hall

Louis Langrée, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3

Julia ADOLPHE Paper Leaves on Fields of Clay (CSO Commission, World Premiere)

DEBUSSY La mer

Sunday, April 10, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Itzhak Perlman in Recital

Itzhak Perlman, violin

Rohan De Silva, piano

CSO Proof

Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 8:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall, Ballroom

CSO PROOF - Black Being (CSO Co-Commission)

Flutronix - Nathalie Joachim and Allison Loggins-Hull

Jaki Shelton Green, poet

CSO

Friday, April 22, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

CLASSICAL ROOTS

John Morris Russell, conductor

The Classical Roots Community Mass Choir

Pops

Friday, April 29, 2022, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 1, 2022, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

JMR's Greatest Hits

John Morris Russell, conductor

Brian Stokes Mitchell, vocalist

Over The Rhine

Tatiana Mayfield, vocalist

The Pops celebrates JMR's tenth anniversary with special guests and some of the decade's most memorable moments, with music from every genre, including iconic movie scores, pop classics, Broadway, and jazz plus a new work commissioned from Grammy Award-winning composer Eric Whitacre.

CSO

Friday, May 6, 2022, 11:00am

Saturday, May 7, 2022, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 8, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Connesson Premiere & Rachmaninoff

Louis Langrée, conductor

Dwight Parry, oboe

Guillaume CONNESSON Oboe Concerto (CSO Commission, World Premiere)

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2

C SO Chamber Players

Friday, May 6, 2022, 7:30pm

Cincinnati Music Hall, Wilks Studio

Chamber Players

MOZART String Quintet No. 1 in B-flat Major

SHOSTAKOVICH Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano

GOULD Benny's Gig

STRAVINSKY L'Histoire du soldat ("The Soldier's Tale") Suite

CSO

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 15, 2022, 2:00pm

Cincinnati Music Hall

Transcendent Bruckner

Louis Langrée, conductor

Gabriela ORTIZ New Work (CSO Commission, World Premiere)

BRUCKNER Symphony No. 7

Pops

Monday, July 4, 2022, 8:00pm

Riverbend Music Center

Red, White & BOOM!

John Morris Russell, conductor