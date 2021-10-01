Cynthia Erivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More to Perform With Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops
Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-Winning Vocalist and Actor Cynthia Erivo Returns to Perform with Cincinnati Pops March 29, 2022.
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops have announced several updates to the 2021/22 schedule. Newly added artists include pianist Inon Barnatan; CSO Acting Associate Principal Flute Henrik Heide; vocalists Cynthia Erivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Tatiana Mayfield; and local folk duo Over The Rhine. Several concerts and events have been added: an installation of autosonic gongs by composer Jay Schwartz will be free and publicly available in the foyer of Music Hall; the Cincinnati Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform side-by-side with the CSO; and the CSO Chamber Players will perform three concerts in the intimate setting of the Harry T. Wilks studio.
Newly Announced Artists:
Pianist Inon Barnatan and CSO Acting Associate Principal Flute Henrik Heide will each take a solo turn with CSO Creative Partner Matthias Pintscher and the Orchestra Friday, October 1, 2021 for a program of works celebrating the Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial. Due to COVID-19-related international travel complications, the previously announced Ensemble Intercontemporain will not perform. Updated programs are listed below. On October 1-3, 2021, composer Jay Schwartz will install an autosonic gong installation, creating a sound world environment in the foyer of Music Hall.
John Morris Russell (JMR) and the Cincinnati Pops welcome two-time Oscar nominee and Grammy, Tony and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo to Music Hall one night only, March 29, 2022. Erivo first appeared with the CSO as part of Classical Roots with JMR at Crossroads Church of Cincinnati in 2017, and for her return engagement, she will highlight contributions of iconic women from across the musical landscape.
Additionally, Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell, jazz vocalist Tatiana Mayfield, and local folk duo Over The Rhine will join the Pops in the previously announced JMR's Greatest Hits, April 29, 30 and May 1, 2022. A celebration of JMR's 10th anniversary season as Pops Conductor, the concert features guest artists from the past decade's most memorable concerts, and music from every genre-from iconic movie scores, to pops, classics, Broadway hits and jazz-plus a world premiere commission from Grammy Award-winning composer Eric Whitacre.
Program Updates:
Trifonov Recital:
Following his recent appearances with the Orchestra as part of MusicNOW, Daniil Trifanov will return to the Music Hall stage November 10, 2021 for a solo recital of works by Szymanowski, Debussy, Prokofiev, and Brahms.
CSO Chamber Players
The CSO has announced dates and programs for its annual CSO Chamber Players series. On three Friday evenings: February 11, April 1, and May 6, 2022, members of the Orchestra will perform chamber music from Mozart to Piazzolla, Beethoven to Kodály, Shostakovich, Golijov and other composers in the intimate setting of the Harry T. Wilks studio in Music Hall. Tickets on sale November 30, 2021.
CSO/CSYO Side-by-side
Music Director Louis Langrée and Assistant Conductor Wilbur Lin will conduct the combined forces of the CSO and the Cincinnati Symphony Youth Orchestra Wednesday, February 9, 2022 in a program that includes Wagner's Prelude from Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg and Liszt's Les Preludes. The annual event offers young musicians in the youth orchestra the professional opportunity to rehearse and perform side-by-side with their mentors from the CSO.
Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial
Friday, October 1, 2021, 12:00pm - 6:00pm
Saturday, October 2, 2021, 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Sunday, October 3, 2021, 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall Foyer
Music for Autosonic Gongs
A unique installation from artist Jay Schwartz, where visitors will experience a sound world specific to the Foyer of Music Hall. Free and open to the public
Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial
Friday, October 1, 2021, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Contemporary Colors: The Sound & The Ecstasy
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Matthias Pintscher, conductor (CSO Creative Partner)
Henrik Heide, flute
Inon Barnatan, piano
Olga NEUWIRTH Aello - ballet mécanomorphe
Matthias PINTSCHER NUR
Helmut LACHENMANN Tableau
SCRIABIN Symphony No. 4, Poème de l'extase, ("The Poem of Ecstasy")
Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Please note: the film Die Stadt Ohne Juden has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.
Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial
Sunday, October 3, 2021, 7:30pm
Plum Street Temple
Chamber Music Program
Musicians of the CSO
Jaime Morales-Matos, conductor
GRISEY Stèle
Matthias PINTSCHER vitres (fragment...)
Matthias PINTSCHER beyond (a system of passing)
Kalevi AHO Solo V, for bassoon
Matthias PINTSCHER Profiles of Light
CSO-Proof
Thursday, October 7, 2021, 8:00pm
Friday, October 8, 2021, 8:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall, Ballroom
CSO PROOF-ANNO: The Four Seasons
Anna Meredith and Antonio Vivaldi, composers
Louis Langrée, conductor
Anna Meredith, electronics
Eleanor Meredith, video
Simon Hendry, sound design
Charles Morey, violin
Saturday, October 9, 2021, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Big Brass Bash
The CSO Brass Section
GABRIELI: "Canzon duodecimi toni" from Sacrae Symphoniae
STRAUSS: Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare
HAYDN: "Achieved is the Glorious Work" from The Creation
Erik MORALES: Ancient City
SCHEIDT: "Canzon Cornetto á 4 voci" from Paduana, Galliarda, etc.
KOETSIER: Brass Symphony, Op. 80
MAHLER: Mvt. IV. Urlicht ("Primeval Light") from Symphony No. 2 in C minor, Resurrection
PRICE: Adoration
Bruce BROUGHTON: Fanfares, Marches, Hymns, and Finale for Brass Choir and Percussion
Pops
Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Aoife O'Donovan: America, Come
John Morris Russell, conductor
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Aoife O'Donovan, singer/songwriter
Pops
Saturday, October 23, 2021, 7:30pm
Sunday, October 24, 2021, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Film with Live Orchestra
Christopher Dragon, conductor
CSO
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra - Season Opener!
Friday, October 29, 2021, 7:30pm
Saturday, October 30, 2021, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Freedom & Joy
Louis Langrée, conductor
Drew Petersen, piano
Stefani Matsuo, violin
BRAHMS F-A-E Sonata, Scherzo
Andrew NORMAN Suspend, A Fantasy for Piano and Orchestra
BRAHMS Symphony No. 3
Pops
Saturday, November 6, 2021, Time TBA
Digital Premiere
Lollipops in Space!
Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conductor
Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 7:30pm
Daniil Trifonov in Recital
Cincinnati Music Hall
Daniil Trifonov, piano
SZYMANOWSKI Sonata No. 3
DEBUSSY Pour le Piano
PROKOFIEV Sarcasms
BRAHMS Sonata No. 3 in F minor
CSO
Saturday, November 13, 2021, 7:30pm
Sunday, November 14, 2021, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Gaffigan Conducts Mahler 4
James Gaffigan, conductor
Robert Sullivan, trumpet
Catherine Trottmann, soprano
NERUDA Trumpet Concerto
MAHLER Symphony No. 4
CSO
Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:00am
Saturday, November 20, 2021, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Manny, Haydn & Beethoven 8
Louis Langrée, conductor
Emanuel Ax, piano
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 8
HAYDN Concerto in D Major
Sebastian CURRIER Track 8 (CSO Commission, World Premiere)
CSO
Friday, November 26, 2021, 7:30pm
Saturday, November 27, 2021, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Debussy, Ravel & Mendelssohn
Roderick Cox, conductor
Conrad Tao, piano
DEBUSSY Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
RAVEL Piano Concerto in G
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish
Pops
Cincinnati Pops - Season Opener!
Friday, December 3, 2021, 7:30pm
Saturday, December 4, 2021, 7:30pm
Sunday, December 5, 2021, 2:00pm
Friday, December 10, 2021, 7:30pm
Saturday, December 11, 2021, 7:30pm
Sunday, December 12, 2021, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
HOLIDAY POPS
John Morris Russell, conductor
Aubrey Logan and Michael Preacely, vocalists
Pops
Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 7:00pm
Thursday, December 30, 2021, 7:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: Film with Live Orchestra
Damon Gupton, conductor
Pops
Friday, December 31, 2021, 8:00pm
New Year's Eve at Music Hall: Shaken, Not Stirred
Cincinnati Music Hall
John Morris Russell, conductor
Capathia Jenkins and Ron Bohmer, vocalists
CSO
Saturday, January 8, 2022, 7:30pm
Sunday, January 9, 2022, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Dawson, Beethoven & Bernstein: A Shared Humanity
James Conlon, conductor
BEETHOVEN Fidelio Overture
DAWSON The Negro Folk Symphony
BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
BEETHOVEN Leonore Overture No. 3
CSO
Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:00am
Saturday, January 15, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
La Valse & Simpson Premiere
Louis Langrée, conductor
Nicola Benedetti, violin
STRAUSS Der Rosenkavalier Suite
RAVEL La Valse
Mark SIMPSON Violin Concerto (CSO Co-commission, U.S. Premiere)
Pops
Friday, January 21, 2022, 7:30pm
Saturday, January 22, 2022, 7:30pm
Sunday, January 23, 2022, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Cirque Goes Broadway
John Morris Russell, conductor
Cirque de la Symphonie
The contortionists, balancers, tumblers and athletes of Cirque execute gravity-defying acrobatics as JMR conducts the Pops performing top Broadway hits.
CSO
Friday, January 28, 2022, 7:30pm
Saturday, January 29, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Pintscher Premiere & Rachmaninoff
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
Leila Josefowicz, violin
Matthias PINTSCHER Assonaza (for violin and chamber orchestra) (CSO Commission, World Premiere)
RACHMANINOFF Symphonic Dances
Pops
Friday, February 4, 2022, 7:30pm
Saturday, February 5, 2022, 7:30pm
Sunday, February 6, 2022, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
The Music of John Williams - 90th Birthday Celebration
Damon Gupton, conductor
John Williams's unforgettable scores are the soundtrack to our lives. Pops Principal Guest Conductor Damon Gupton leads the Pops in selections from Superman, Star Wars, E.T., The Witches of Eastwick, and other favorites from the big screen.
CSO + CSYO
Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
CSO/CSYO Side-by-side: Radiance
Louis Langrée, conductor
Wilbur Lin, conductor
WAGNER Prelude from Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg
TBA Concerto
Frank TICHELI Radiant Voices
LISZT Les Préludes
CSO Chamber Players
Friday, February 11, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall, Wilks Studio
Chamber Players
MOZART Divertimento in E-flat Major for String Trio
PIAZZOLLA Libertango
BEETHOVEN String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 95, Serioso
Osvaldo GOLIJOV Last Round
CSO
Saturday, February 12, 2022, 7:30pm
Sunday, February 13, 2022, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Tango & City Noir
John Storgårds, conductor
Ksenija Sidorova, accordion
Philip GLASS The Canyon
PIAZZOLLA Aconcagua
John ADAMS City Noir
CSO
Friday, March 4, 2022, 11:00am
Saturday, March 5, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Canellakis & Elgar Concerto
Karina Canellakis, conductor
August Read THOMAS Brio
ELGAR Cello Concerto
SIBELIUS Lemminkäinen Suite
Pops
Saturday, March 5, 2022, 10:30am
Cincinnati Music Hall
LOLLIPOPS
The Orchestra's concerts for families with kids ranging from 2-9. Program to be announced.
CSO
Friday, March 11, 2022, 7:30pm
Saturday, March 12, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Mozart & Mazzoli Premiere
Louis Langrée, conductor
Jennifer Koh, violin
May Festival Chorus
Missy MAZZOLI Violin Concerto (CSO Co-commission)
MOZART Mass in C Minor
Pops
Friday, March 18, 2022, 7:30pm
Saturday, March 19, 2022, 7:30pm
Sunday, March 20, 2022, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
John Morris Russell, conductor
Blaine Krauss, vocalist
Tamika Lawrence, vocalist
CoCo Smith, vocalist
Three powerhouse singers join JMR and the Pops for a tribute to the Queen of Soul.
CSO
Friday, March 25, 2022, 7:30pm
Saturday, March 26, 2022, 7:30pm
Sunday, March 27, 2022, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Symphonie Fantastique
Louis Langrée, conductor
Eighth Blackbird
Wynton MARSALIS Orchestral Fanfare (CSO Co-Commission)
KINDS OF KINGS New Work (CSO Commission, World Premiere)
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique
Pops
Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Cynthia Erivo
John Morris Russell, conductor
The two-time Oscar nominee and Grammy, Tony and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo, who first appeared with the CSO as part of Classical Roots, returns with a show highlighting contributions of iconic women from across the musical landscape.
CSO
Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:00am
Saturday, April 2, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Bartók & Prokofiev 5
Kazushi Ōno, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
TAKEMITSU A Flock Descends into the Pentagonal Garden (Tori wa hoshigata no niwa ni oriru)
BARTÓK Piano Concerto No. 3
PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5
CSO Chamber Players
Friday, April 1, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall, Wilks Studio
Chamber Players
KODÁLY Duo for Violin & Cello, Op. 7
BARTÓK Contrasts
BEETHOVEN Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20
CSO
Friday, April 8, 2022, 7:30pm
Saturday, April 9, 2022, 7:30pm
Bronfman & La Mer
Cincinnati Music Hall
Louis Langrée, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3
Julia ADOLPHE Paper Leaves on Fields of Clay (CSO Commission, World Premiere)
DEBUSSY La mer
Sunday, April 10, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Itzhak Perlman in Recital
Itzhak Perlman, violin
Rohan De Silva, piano
CSO Proof
Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 8:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall, Ballroom
CSO PROOF - Black Being (CSO Co-Commission)
Flutronix - Nathalie Joachim and Allison Loggins-Hull
Jaki Shelton Green, poet
CSO
Friday, April 22, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
CLASSICAL ROOTS
John Morris Russell, conductor
The Classical Roots Community Mass Choir
Pops
Friday, April 29, 2022, 7:30pm
Saturday, April 30, 2022, 7:30pm
Sunday, May 1, 2022, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
JMR's Greatest Hits
John Morris Russell, conductor
Brian Stokes Mitchell, vocalist
Over The Rhine
Tatiana Mayfield, vocalist
The Pops celebrates JMR's tenth anniversary with special guests and some of the decade's most memorable moments, with music from every genre, including iconic movie scores, pop classics, Broadway, and jazz plus a new work commissioned from Grammy Award-winning composer Eric Whitacre.
CSO
Friday, May 6, 2022, 11:00am
Saturday, May 7, 2022, 7:30pm
Sunday, May 8, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Connesson Premiere & Rachmaninoff
Louis Langrée, conductor
Dwight Parry, oboe
Guillaume CONNESSON Oboe Concerto (CSO Commission, World Premiere)
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2
CSO Chamber Players
Friday, May 6, 2022, 7:30pm
Cincinnati Music Hall, Wilks Studio
Chamber Players
MOZART String Quintet No. 1 in B-flat Major
SHOSTAKOVICH Five Pieces for Two Violins and Piano
GOULD Benny's Gig
STRAVINSKY L'Histoire du soldat ("The Soldier's Tale") Suite
CSO
Saturday, May 14, 2022, 7:30pm
Sunday, May 15, 2022, 2:00pm
Cincinnati Music Hall
Transcendent Bruckner
Louis Langrée, conductor
Gabriela ORTIZ New Work (CSO Commission, World Premiere)
BRUCKNER Symphony No. 7
Pops
Monday, July 4, 2022, 8:00pm
Riverbend Music Center
Red, White & BOOM!
John Morris Russell, conductor