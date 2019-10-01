Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood Bring SCARED SCRIPTLESS Tour to the Aronoff Center

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the stage with their uproarious live improv show The Scared Scriptless Tour, coming to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Friday, March 13 at 8:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-2787 [ARTS], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. Ticket prices start at $39.25 (plus applicable service fees).

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network's Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin and Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. "Interactive" in every sense of the word, Colin and Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act... just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages!

Millions of fans are enjoying Colin Mochrie and guest star Brad Sherwood in the triumphant return of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on The CW. The highly-rated series, which premiered in June 2018, is more popular than ever and is now in its 14th season.

Learn more at www.colinandbradshow.com.





