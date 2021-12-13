Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces Inaugural Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concerts And Internship Program

pixeltracker

Beginning in 2022, the CSO will launch its inaugural Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert Series in community hubs across Cincinnati.

Dec. 13, 2021  

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces Inaugural Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concerts And Internship Program

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced two large-scale initiatives named to honor the legacy of Andrew J. Brady, longtime Cincinnati music teacher and orchestra and band director at Western Hills High School from 1944-1976.

Beginning in 2022, the CSO will launch its inaugural Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert Series in community hubs across Cincinnati and the Andrew J. Brady Internship Program for students pursuing careers in orchestra administration.

"Through the new neighborhood concert series and paid internship program, Andrew Brady's love of music lives on," said Jonathan Martin, President and CEO of the CSO. "His legacy serves as a model for building community through music, and we embrace the call to pay it forward."


Related Articles View More Cincinnati Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You

  • Santa Barbara Symphony Welcomes Todd Aldrich To Board Of Directors
  • The Theatre Group At SBCC Announces Auditions For SOMETHING ROTTEN!
  • Photos: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
  • UCSB Theater/Dance Presents KINETIC LAB 2021