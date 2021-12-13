Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces Inaugural Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concerts And Internship Program

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced two large-scale initiatives named to honor the legacy of Andrew J. Brady, longtime Cincinnati music teacher and orchestra and band director at Western Hills High School from 1944-1976.

Beginning in 2022, the CSO will launch its inaugural Andrew J. Brady Neighborhood Concert Series in community hubs across Cincinnati and the Andrew J. Brady Internship Program for students pursuing careers in orchestra administration.

"Through the new neighborhood concert series and paid internship program, Andrew Brady's love of music lives on," said Jonathan Martin, President and CEO of the CSO. "His legacy serves as a model for building community through music, and we embrace the call to pay it forward."