Cincinnati Opera Announces New Details for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: WONDER OF WONDERS

Cincinnati Opera has announced a new name, date, and guest speakers for an event this spring, part of its popular series of Opera Raps. Opera Raps are free community conversations exploring the works featured during the company's 2025 Summer Festival. For a complete list of Opera Raps, visit cincinnatiopera.org/operaraps.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: WONDER OF WONDERS—HOW FIDDLER CAME TO BE

April 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

The Amberley Room, Mayerson JCC

8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

Presented in partnership with the Mayerson JCC, this special two-part evening features preeminent Fiddler on the Roof scholar and author Alisa Solomon (Wonder of Wonders: A Cultural History of Fiddler on the Roof, Metropolitan Books) and Broadway scholar Ben Whiteley, who will trace the origins, creation, and worldwide success of one of the most beloved musicals ever written. With rare video footage of the creative process and live musical performances, Solomon and Whiteley will share behind-the-scenes stories alongside excerpts from Fiddler's beloved score. Whiteley will also offer a fascinating glimpse into “the songs that got away”—selections originally written for the show that were cut prior to its Broadway opening.

Admission: Free, though reservations are required. To reserve, call 513-241-2742 or visit cincinnatiopera.org.

