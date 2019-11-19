BABY SHARK LIVE! is Coming to Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are proud to announce that Baby Shark Live!, the brand-new, fully-immersive concert experience, will continue to make a splash across North America and play over 70 cities this Spring, making a stop at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. A limited number of one-of-a-kind Post-Show Meet-and-Greet packages are available at $50 per person (in addition to the show ticket price).

The live show is based on Pinkfong's viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and, of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong's global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3.8 billion views, making it the 5th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

The live tour of the viral sensation will continue its run starting March 1, 2020 in Independence, MO. The hit show will swim to new markets including Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Toronto.

"We're thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America," says Stephen Shaw (the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live). "This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage."

The Fall tour leg of Baby Shark Live! began in Spartanburg, SC and played to excited families across the country. The smash hit show sold out many performances during its six-week run and was seen by nearly 100,000 fans.

Baby Shark Live! will visit the 2019 World Series Champions in Washington, DC in June 2020 and, following sold-out performances this Fall, the tour will play repeat engagements in Pittsburgh, PA and Chicago, IL. A full list of markets going on sale this week can be found at Babysharklive.com. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.

Information:

WHAT: Baby Shark Live!

WHEN: Saturday, March 7, 2020 • 2:00 PM

WHERE: Aronoff Center - Procter & Gamble Hall

PRICES: $65 • $50 • $40 • $30 (Additional service fees may apply. Ticket prices/fees subject to change.)

Tickets on sale November 22 at 10:00 AM

www.CincinnatiArts.org





