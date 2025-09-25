AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS is Coming to the Aronoff Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and A Carnival of Snackery and regular National Public Radio contributor, will be appearing for one night only at the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 7:30pm, following the publication of his most recent book of short stories, Happy Go Lucky, and his first ever children’s book, Pretty Ugly. The popular event is part of the CAA PRESENTS! 2025-26 Season.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist and social satirist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and pre- and post-show book signings. Books will be available for sale at the event.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

If you love David Sedaris’ cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you’re getting into at his live readings. You’d be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don’t miss this event!