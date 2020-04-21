Xi'an Symphony Orchestra to Stream Online Concerts

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

China Daily has reported that the Xi'an Symphony Orchestra launched a series of online streaming concerts.

Titled When Museum Meets XSO, the online series kicked off with a one-hour-long concert at 8 pm on Saturday, staged at the Shaanxi History Museum.

Over 3 million people watched the concert online through social media platforms, including Youku and Bilibili.

According to Cao Jiwen, branding director of the Xi'an orchestra, the series of online streaming concerts is being held until May 25, with six of the concerts being performed at Shaanxi History Museum, the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, the Beilin Museum, and Xi'an Museum. The last concert of the online series will be held on the ancient city wall of Xi'an.

