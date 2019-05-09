WHITE HAIR GIRL Comes to National Centre For The Performing Arts Next Month!
The 70th Anniversary of the Founding of New China: Shanghai Ballet WHITE HAIR GIRL is playing at National Centre for the Performing Arts on June 25 and 26, 2019.
A tearful revolutionary story, a passionate song and dance interpretation. The story took place during the Chinese Anti-Japanese War of 1937-1945. On New Year's Eve, the traitor bully landlord Huang Shiren came to the door to force the debt, killing the farmer Yang Bailao and stealing his daughter's daughter as a slave. Xier was unwilling to be humiliated and fled into the mountains. In the struggle with the storm, the viper and the beast, he survived and was tortured to become a white hair. In the end, under the rescue of the Eighth Route Army, Xier was reborn.
For tickets and more information, please visit http://ticket.chncpa.org/product-1060704.html