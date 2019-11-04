THE LION KING International Tour Announces 2020 China Season

Disney's THE LION KING will tour to China in 2020, playing in both Wuhan and Beijing.



The historic Chinese season will premiere at Wuhan's Qintai Grand Theatre on 19 February 2020, and open at Beijing's Poly Theatre on 6 May 2020 where it will play over 200 performances.



Since the international tour premiered in Manila in 2018, it has gone on to celebrate triumphant seasons in Manila, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Bangkok, repeatedly breaking box office records.



"We're excited to bring the world-renowned stage production of THE LION KING back to China," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions. "Julie Taymor and her extraordinary creative team have realized a production of enormous scale, beauty and heart and I cannot wait for new audiences to join us."



Producer, Michael Cassel said, "How tremendous to begin our third year of THE LION KING's international tour with engagements in both Wuhan and Beijing. Having spent time previously in China with Disney's first production of THE LION KING in 2006, I'm thrilled to return with this incredibly gifted company who, at each performance, give great life to Julie Taymor's incredible vision on stage".



THE LION KING is a worldwide phenomenon that redefines the expectations of theatre. Having played over 100 cities in 20 countries, over 100 million people have experienced it, making it an unrivalled success in the industry. The acclaimed director, Julie Taymor, has brought together a spectacular show for Chinese audiences with a truly global cast and crew representing 19 nationalities.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com







