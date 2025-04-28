New York Philharmonic To Tour To South Korea And China In Summer 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Philharmonic will return to Asia in summer 2025 for a five-concert tour to South Korea and China, June 26–July 2. Esa-Pekka Salonen will conduct performances in Incheon — marking the Orchestra's debut in the city — as well as Seoul and Shanghai.

The programs feature Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4, with Krystian Zimerman as soloist in Incheon and Seoul, marking his first appearances with the NY Phil since 1996, and with Alexandre Kantorow as soloist in Shanghai, in his NY Phil debut. Additional repertoire includes Beethoven's Eroica Symphony, Ravel's Mother Goose Suite, Debussy's La Mer, and Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique.

President & CEO Matías Tarnopolsky said: “The importance of international touring cannot be overstated. To return to Asia at this moment — to three great cities — is a powerful statement of cultural outreach and a reaffirmation of our belief in music's unique ability to build bridges across languages, oceans, and cultures. Over just a few days we will refresh our connection with audiences in Seoul, make new friends in Incheon, and reunite with our partners in Shanghai.”

Starr International Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of the New York Philharmonic– Shanghai Orchestra Academy and Partnership and the 2025 Asia Tour.

The tour marks the NY Phil's first-ever appearance in Incheon. The Orchestra has performed in Seoul 22 times, beginning in 1978, conducted by Erich Leinsdorf, and most recently in February 2014, led by then Music Director Alan Gilbert. The NY Phil has appeared in Shanghai 24 times, beginning with its 2008 debut under then Music Director Lorin Maazel. Most recently, in the summer of 2024, the Orchestra returned under Jaap van Zweden, becoming the first US orchestra to tour mainland China since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While in Shanghai, a group of New York Philharmonic musicians will provide private instruction to Shanghai Orchestra Academy students through the Shanghai Orchestra Academy and Partnership.

